Zontes Adv, Naked, Tourer & Scrambler Launched From Rs. 3.15 Lakh

Zontes 350T, 350T ADV, 350R, 350X and GK350 use the same 348 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 38.8 bhp and 32.8 Nm in India

Zontes India has announced the prices of its extensive product lineup in the domestic market as the 350T rivalling KTM 390 Adventure comes in 350T and 350T ADV trims. The former is a more road-biased motorcycle with 17-inch alloy wheels at the front and rear while the ADV is offered with tubeless tyres that are compatible with wire-spoke wheels.

With Champagne and Orange colour schemes, the 350T is priced at Rs. 3.37 lakh and Rs. 3.47 lakh while the ADV costs Rs. 3.57 lakh and Rs. 3.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The Zontes 350R naked streetfighter’s blue colour model costs Rs. 3.15 lakh while the black and white colours cost Rs. 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) each. It takes on KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R.

The Zontes 350X carries a sticker tag of Rs. 3.35 lakh for Black Gold paint scheme while the Black Green and Silver Orange colours cost Rs. 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom) each. The touring machine is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels shod on 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyres, LED lighting all around, a dual-channel ABS system and a coloured instrument display.

The Zontes GK350 has a scrambler stance and is priced at Rs. 3.37 lakh for the Black Blue colour, Rs. 3.47 lakh for Black Gold and Silver Orange shades (ex-showroom). The equipment list comprises a circular headlamp unit, bar-end mirrors, a dual exhaust system, an all-digital instrument console, tubeless tyre compatible wire-spoke wheels, etc.

As for the performance, a 348 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine is utilised. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 38.8 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,500 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed transmission. The bookings for all these motorcycles are open for an initial token of Rs. 10,000.

The Zontes 350R, in particular, boasts a unique styling with an angular front end and sharp-looking body panels. It gets a five-inch LCD instrument console, LED lighting, a 15-litre fuel tank, keyless control, TPMS and so on. It is suspended by 43 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear.