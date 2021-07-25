Zeeho Cyber E-Scoot From CFMoto To Go On Sale Soon

CFMoto’s Zeeho Cyber electric scooter will rival the Ather 450x and the upcoming Ola Series S in the Indian market, once launched

CFMoto is making noises by introducing products that fit almost like a glove to the target audience. The brand has recently introduced the 800MT adventure tourer that has been developed in collaboration with KTM. While the brand has a slew of other models designed in partnership with the Austrian brand, it has its own arm for the electrified range of two-wheelers – Zeeho.

Zeeho took covers off the concept form of the Cyber electric scooter in December last year. The concept model looked radical from all angles. The design came courtesy of CFMoto’s old & trusty partner that also sketches designs for the KTM. Well, we are talking about Kiska Design. Now, the production-spec avatar of the Zeeho Cyber is inching closer to its launch.

The scooter is said to go on sale in the Indian market as well. It will most likely be launched by the end of this year. The brand is keen on introducing electric vehicles in India, and the Cyber electric scooter will be the first one of the lot. The electric scooter’s production-spec iteration is, in fact, leaked via a patent image.

We are happy to report that a lot has been changed in comparison to the concept model, and it comes up as a practical one now. The single-seater saddle is swapped with a long seat for two. The floorboard is not flat anymore, and the front fender is massive enough to cover the front brake rotors. Also, the apron design looks interesting, giving it a futuristic appeal.

What interests us most is the fact that winglets seen on the side panels are present on the production-spec model as well. Dubbed the Cobra, Zeeho Cyber’s electric powertrain seems like a competent one. The power output will be in the range of 10 kW, as the concept model. The top speed of 102 kmph will be lesser than the claimed 100 kmph figure.

The final drive will include a belt against the chain drive mechanism seen on the concept. With 12-inch rims on both ends, the tyre size for the front-end will be 100/80 and 120/70 for the rear. The braking setup will come from Brembo. Expect the Zeeho Cyber to be priced at around Rs. 1.5 lakh, ex-showroom, to rival the likes of Ather 450 X and Ola Electric’s Series S scooter.