New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios – Your Perfect Companion On The Road?

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 features an assortment of updates inside and out and is packed with segment-leading features and tech

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the facelifted Grand i10 Nios with a base price of Rs. 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom) a few months ago. It is available on sale with class-leading safety features and a host of updates cosmetically and inside the cabin. The latest generation Grand i10 Nios debuted back in 2019 and courtesy of its impressive consistency, it is one of the best-sellers in its segment.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios receives a refreshed look, featuring a redesigned front grille with a sleek finish. The bumper has been updated to incorporate stylish LED Daytime Running Lights, complemented by sweeping projector headlamps. Adding to its overall appeal, the car sports 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels that enhance its road presence.

Other notable exterior changes include the addition of a shark fin antenna, an updated rear bumper, and a connected tail lamp design taking inspiration from the facelifted Venue. Inside the updated Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, you’ll find a wide range of features. Enhancing the ambience, the cabin now boasts footwell lighting while the grey upholstery showcases Nios branding for a stylish touch.

The leather-wrapped steering wheel and metal finish on the inside door handles add a premium feel to the interior. It is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ensuring seamless integration with your smartphone for enhanced entertainment options.

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is packed with an array of convenient features. Cruise control enables a smooth driving experience while the Type C USB fast charger ensures quick charging for your devices. With the wireless smartphone charger, you can conveniently power up your phone without the hassle of cables.

The smart key with push button start/stop adds a touch of convenience and sophistication. You’ll also enjoy the comfort of the automatic climate control system, voice recognition for hands-free control, and a 3.5-inch cluster with MID (Multi-Information Display) for easy access to important vehicle information.

To provide peace of mind, the new Grand i10 Nios comes with a standard three-year vehicle warranty. It can be extended up to seven years, allowing customers long-lasting protection and reliability. It also gets safety features such as four airbags, ESC, VSM, TPMS, HAC, ESS, keyless entry, burglar alarm, day/night IRVM, auto headlamps, reverse parking sensors, ABS, etc.

With a long list of features and a sporty-looking exterior, the 2023 Grand i10 Nios is a highly recommended pick in its segment. Besides being offered in an expansive range with the range-topping model costing Rs. 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and multiple colour schemes, the compact hatchback is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.2L NA petrol engine.

The RDE-compliant and E20 fuel-ready Kappa powertrain kicks out 83 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT. The CNG variant produces 69 PS at 6,000 rpm and 95.2 Nm at 4,000 rpm and is available only with a five-speed manual transmission.