Yezdi To Debut Soon With 3 Motorcycles In India – ADV, Roadster, Scrambler

Yezdi is expected to enter the Indian market this year itself, and its initial products will likely include an adventure tourer, a roadster and a scrambler

A few years ago, Classic Legends revived the Jawa brand in the Indian market, which has now established itself as a worthy rival to Royal Enfield – the most popular premium motorcycle manufacturer in the country. Now, Classic Legends is planning to bring back the Yezdi brand in the country by the end of this year.

Earlier this year, the first Yezdi test mule was spotted testing in India, which is believed to be the Roadking, a scrambler. Now, the Yezdi Roadking has been spotted testing again, and this time alongside a new ADV bike. We believe that Yezdi is planning to launch three motorcycles in India, a scrambler, an ADV as well as a roadster.

The Yezdi Roadking test mule featured a retro-looking exhaust, a circular LED taillight, a raised front fender, disc brakes on both ends, dual-purpose tyres, a telescopic front suspension as well as twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the back. There’s also a handlebar brace, a ribbed seat as well as an integrated tyre hugger which also incorporates the rear number plate.

Talking about the ADV, the overall design seems to have taken inspiration from the Royal Enfield Himalayan, one of the most popular adventure touring bikes in India. It features a tall windscreen, spoke wheels, a split seat setup, a fully digital instrument cluster and a round headlamp. The tail has mounting points for panniers, while it also gets a gaited telescopic fork up front and disc brakes at both ends, just like the Roadking.

While the third motorcycle hasn’t been spotted as of yet, we expect it to be a roadster with retro styling. This motorcycle could take styling inspiration from the old Yezdi bikes, and Classic Legends might even name it after one of Yezdi icons.

Powering the Yezdi motorcycles will likely be the same 334 cc engine that performs duties on the Jawa Perak. This engine puts out 30.6 PS of maximum power, along with 32.7 Nm of peak torque. However, the engine could be tuned differently on the Yezdi bikes.