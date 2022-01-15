Yezdi Roadster Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – Specifications Comparison

The newly-launched Yezdi Roadster is a powerful mid-capacity cruiser, and here, we compare it with its biggest rival, Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Yezdi is back and with a bang! The revived brand has entered the Indian motorcycle market with three distinct offerings – Adventure, Scrambler, and Roadster – each of which has been tuned specifically for their respective segments. The Roadster is a sporty cruiser, and we believe it will attract the most buyers, due to its wider appeal.

Here, we have compared Yezdi Roadster with its biggest rival in the Indian market, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, to see how the two fare against each other on paper.

Yezdi Roadster vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – Design

Yezdi Roadster is designed as a sporty cruiser with a neo-retro theme. It gets a round headlamp at the front, flat handlebar, curvy fuel tank, round taillight, and a long rear fender. The engine case sports fake cooling fins, which add to the retro charm of the bike. Bar-end mirrors, pillion backrest, and windscreen options are available as well. The riding posture of the Roadster is different from a typical cruiser. The handlebar isn’t very tall, the footpegs are positioned only slightly forward, and the scooped seat is relatively low. The riding position is upright and natural, which should make it great for touring as well as city riding.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is also quite a handsome, retro-flavoured motorcycle. It gets a round headlamp and a round taillamp, along with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular rear fender, and round mirrors.

The handlebars on Meteor 350 are fairly tall and the footpegs are positioned quite far forward. That, combined with the low scooped seat, give the motorcycle a comfy riding posture, which is brilliant for long-distance touring. In terms of design, there really isn’t a clear winner between these two motorbikes.

Yezdi Roadster vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – Features and equipment

The Yezdi cruiser gets telescopic suspension at the front, with dual shockers at the rear. The instrument cluster is an LCD instrument console, seated in a circular pod. A second digital screen could be available in the future as an accessory, which will add smartphone connectivity (via Bluetooth) to the bike.

With smartphone connectivity, connected features like turn-by-turn navigation, call/text notifications, ride report, and owner profile would be available. Other than that, the motorcycle gets an LED headlamp, an LED taillamp, disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, and alloy wheels (18-inch front and 17-inch rear).

RE Meteor 350 is also very well equipped, offering a semi-digital console with tripper navigation as standard. It also gets an LED DRL ring with halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, and alloy wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear).

Additionally, the Stellar variant gets a pillion backrest and chrome finish for the exhaust, while the Supernova variant gets a tall windscreen and machine-cut alloy wheels. The suspension system on all variants of Meteor 350 consists of telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. In terms of equipment, the RE fares a little better due to the standard navigation system, but Yezdi isn’t too far behind.

Yezdi Roadster vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – Engine specifications

The Roadster is the more powerful of the two; its 334cc liquid-cooled engine generates more power and torque than the 349cc air/oil-cooled motor of Meteor 350. Also, the Yezdi gets a 6-speed transmission, while the Royal Enfield comes with a 5-speed gearbox.

Specifications Yezdi Roadster Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine size 334cc 349cc Engine type Single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC Single cylinder, air & oil cooled, SOHC Max. power 29.7 PS 20.4 PS Max. torque 29 Nm 27 Nm Transmission 6-speed sequential 5-speed sequential Kerb weight 184 kg 191 kg

With a more powerful engine and lighter kerb weight, Yezdi Roadster will surely offer better performance than Royal Enfield Meteor 350. However, we’ll have to take them both out for a spin in order to see how they compare in the real world.

Yezdi Roadster vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – Price

Yezdi Roadster is priced quite competitively, from Rs. 1.98 lakh to Rs. 2.06 lakh, and it’s offered in five colour options – Smoke Grey, Steel Blue, Hunter Green, Gallant Grey, and Sin Silver. Interestingly, RE Meteor 350 is more expensive, priced between Rs. 2.01 lakh to Rs. 2.17 lakh. It is available in different colours across three variants – Fireball (Red, Yellow), Stellar (Black, Blue, Red), and Supernova (Brown, Blue).

The more powerful and more affordable Yezdi Roadster comes off as the better choice compared to Royal Enfield Meteor 350, at least in our spec sheet comparison. We’ll take them both out for a spin for a proper real-world comparison soon, so stay tuned.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi