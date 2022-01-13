Yezdi Roadster (RE Meteor 350 Rival) Launched From Rs. 1.98 Lakh

Yezdi Roadster sits on a double cradle chassis and is equipped with an LCD display, a dual-channel ABS system, LED headlamp and tail lamp, etc

Classic Legends has announced the much-anticipated revival of the Yezdi motorcycle brand in India today and just as it did with Jawa back in late 2018, three new motorcycles have been launched. The brand Yezdi has a bad boy reputation in India and the owners were perceived to be the cooler kids in town. With a rich history behind it, Yezdi has finally arrived!

The Yezdi lineup comprises three motorcycles namely Scrambler, Roadster and Adventure, and their production has already commenced. The company says the despatches to the dealerships have begun with deliveries expected sooner. The Yezdi Roadster, in question, is priced competitively at Rs. 1.98 lakh for Smoke Grey, and Rs. 2.02 lakh for Steel Blue and Hunter Grey colours.

The chrome variant costs Rs. 2.06 lakh for Gallant Grey and Sin Silver shades each (all prices, ex-showroom). The Yezdi Roadster is priced against Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and Jawa 42. It has retro design elements blended with modern features and has slightly rear-set footpegs, twin exhaust and upright handlebar positioning.

Yezdi Roadster Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Yezdi Roadster Dark Smoke Grey Rs. 1,98,142 2. Yezdi Roadster Dark Steel Blue Rs. 2,02,142 3. Yezdi Roadster Dark Hunter Green Rs. 2,02,142 4. Yezdi Roadster Chrome Gallant Grey Rs. 2,06,142 5. Yezdi Roadster Chrome Sin Silver Rs. 2,06,142

Unlike Yezdi Scrambler and Adventure, the Roadster has a regular bulb setup for the turn indicators but the round-shaped headlamp and the tail lamp are LEDs. It also has a conventionally positioned LCD display console with trip meter, speedometer, distance to empty, time, ABS mode and gear indicator and a windscreen is also offered.

Yezdi Roadster Dimensions & Weight Specs 1. Wheelbase 1,440 mm 2. Ground Clearance 175 mm 3. Seat Height 790 mm 4. Kerb Weight 184 kg 5. Fuel Tank Capacity 12.5 L

All three motorcycles can be had with a set of genuine accessories sold by Yezdi. As for the performance, the Yezdi Roadster uses a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke fuel-injected DOHC engine. It develops a maximum power output of 29.7 PS at 7,300 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission.

Yezdi Roadster Performance Specs 1. Engine 334 cc liquid-cooled Fi DOHC single-cylinder 2. Power 29.7 PS at 7,300 rpm 3. Torque 29 Nm at 6,500 rpm 4. Transmission Six-speed 5. Exhaust Twin Exhaust Pipes 6. Suspension Telescopic Front/Twin Springs Rear 7. Brakes 320 mm Front/240 mm Rear Disc – Dual ABS 8. Tyres 100-90-18″ Front/130-80-17″ Rear 9. Chassis Dual Cradle

The Yezdi Roadster sits on the same double cradle chassis as the other two and is equipped with telescopic front forks with coil springs (135 mm travel) and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers with preload adjustability (100 mm travel). As for the brakes, a 320 front disc and 240 mm rear disc are sourced from Bybre – assisted by Continental-sourced dual-channel ABS system with modes (Road, Off-Road and Rain).

Dimensionally, the Yezdi Roadster has a wheelbase length of 1,440 mm, ground clearance of 175 mm and a seat height of 790 mm. It tips the weighing scale at 184 kilograms while the fuel tank capacity is at 12.5 litres as the Scrambler. It runs on 100/90 18-inch front and 130/80 17-inch rear alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.