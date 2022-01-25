Yezdi Roadking To Return As A 650 cc Royal Enfield Rival – Report

Yezdi Roadking name could return as a flagship motorcycle with a bigger engine and new chassis compared to the existing trio

Classic Legends revived the Yezdi brand earlier this month with a trio of motorcycles namely Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure. They are priced competitively against Royal Enfield motorcycles and are lighter, more powerful and offer higher top speeds as well in comparison. While Yezdi decided to go with simple nomenclatures on its comeback, some of the legendary nameplates that made it famous in the past could return as well.

Roadking was expected to be one of the names used by Yezdi due to its overwhelming popularity decades ago and in modern automotive history, we have seen iconic names coming back and giving a definitive brand value. Even Yezdi trademarked the Roadking name last year but it opted to not use it. In the foresight, something big could be brewing behind the curtain.

In a recent report that emerged on the internet, it has been said that the Roadking name will return. It was confirmed by Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Classic Legends as a new motorcycle is in the works, and it will be based on a different architecture compared to the existing dual cradle chassis found in the Yezdi trio.

He went on to say that it will sit at the top of the range as the flagship model. The upcoming Yezdi Roadking could pay tribute to the past with a retro design appeal while carrying a modern powertrain to appeal to a range of customers. For instance, it could adopt an LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED turn signals, along with different ride modes, USD front forks, etc.

The flagship Roadking will be equipped with a bigger powertrain and thus we can expect the mill from BSA to feature in here. BSA comes under Classic Legends’ roof too and it was revived only a few months ago in its home market of the United Kingdom. The BSA Gold Star comes with a 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine developing 45.6 PS and 55 Nm of peak torque.

It is paired with a five-speed transmission and has a standard slipper clutch. Since BSA Motorcycles would concentrate on global markets, it makes sense for Yezdi to use the same powertrain to rival the flagship Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India. If this turns out to be the case, the Yezdi Roadking could be launched sometime next year.