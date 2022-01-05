Yezdi Roadking & ADV Teased On Video Ahead Of Debut On January 13

The iconic Yezdi brand will be revived this month in India, and two motorcycles will be unveiled under it – an ADV and a scrambler

Classic Legends will officially debut the Yezdi brand in India next week, with two maiden offerings – an adventure motorcycle and a scrambler. Both these upcoming motorcycles have been spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads, showing off their retro-inspired styling. Now, Classic Legends has released the first proper teaser video for Yezdi, confirming the debut date.

The video shows Yezdi’s forthcoming bikes fooling around on a beach, which is a great way to show that these motorcycles are meant to be fun. Previously, it was confirmed that Yezdi would be established as a separate brand from Jawa, and this is made abundantly clear in this video via the on-screen text.

That said, Yezdi likely won’t be a completely independent brand. It is expected to have the same dealer network as Jawa motorcycles, and will share space on the same showroom floors as its “parent”. This would be great, as Jawa only has three distinct models in its lineup at the moment, and the addition of Yezdi would help expand the range.

Both Yezdi motorcycles are expected to be powered by either the 334cc engine from Jawa Perak (30.64 PS/32.74 Nm), or the 293cc engine from Jawa and Jawa 42 (27.33 PS/27.02 Nm). Both powerplants are liquid-cooled, single-cylinder units that come mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

While Yezdi’s ADV and scrambler will have a common platform, they will be fairly different, as seen in the spy pictures. There are plenty of distinctions in terms of design, and even the ergonomics are dissimilar. While both will get telescopic forks at the front, the ADV will get monoshock suspension at the rear, while the scrambler (expected to be named Roadking) will get dual shockers at the back.

However, both motorcycles are expected to get an LCD digital instrument cluster, wire-spoked wheels, disc brakes on both wheels (with dual-purpose tyres), dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, and a beak-like front fender. Slipper & assist clutch could be offered as well on both, and the ADV would additionally get a tall windscreen and a front subframe with pannier mounts.

The upcoming Yezdi motorcycles are expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADV will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Adventure, and Benelli TRK 251. As for the scrambler, it will compete with Honda CB350 RS, Jawa 42, and the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411.