Yezdi Retro Bike Leaked, Likely Launching Soon – New Road King?

The soon-launching Yezdi Road King could be powered by a 334 cc liquid-cooled engine and it will likely rival Royal Enfield Classic and Bullet 350s

A new Yezdi motorcycle has been leaked ahead of its likely debut soon, courtesy of a dealer event. It appears to carry a modern retro theme and follows the signature design cues the brand has been known for. The circular-shaped headlamp and twin pod instrument console follow the vintage vibe and a digital display could also be available.

While no official details of the motorcycle are known yet, it could be pitched directly against Royal Enfield’s Classic 350, Bullet 350 and possibly the Triumph Speed 400 and Honda H’ness CB350. The compact rear section and a single-piece seat add to the retro touch while the rear fender extends outwards to render a sporty vibe.

Other highlights are a fuel tank similar to the Yezdi Adventure with twin black stripes, twin-spoke black alloy wheels and a side-mounted exhaust system. The motorcycle is devoid of turn signals and number plate and they will be added to the road-going model. You could also see a bash plate, and a short front fender and it runs on Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp rubber.

The retro-themed motorcycle could derive power from the same 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine found in the Yezdi Adventure and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch could also be offered. Expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom), it is suspended on conventional telescopic front forks with fork gaiter.

The nameplate remains a mystery but Yezdi could revive the Road King moniker to evoke nostalgia among customers to drive sales numbers. Besides the new roadster, the updated version of the Yezdi Scrambler could also be launched while an updated cruiser also looks to be in the pipeline to directly compete with Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Despite the arrival of new or refreshed competitors, Royal Enfield holds a huge market share in the entry-level 350 cc space thanks to the Hunter 350, Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350. It will be interesting to see what pans out when the updated range of Yezdi gets introduced in the domestic market along with the new modern retro motorcycle.

