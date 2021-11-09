Yamaha YZF-R9 In The Making; Name Trademarked In India

Yamaha has trademarked the name ‘YZF-R9’ in India, hinting at the launch of an MT-09-based supersport motorcycle in the near future

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha seems to be planning to re-enter the high-performance motorcycle segment in the Indian market, and that too with a brand-new model. The company has trademarked the name ‘YZF-R9’ in our country, and interestingly, the same trademark has also been filed in plenty of other countries around the world.

Yamaha YZF-R9 is expected to be the supersport version of the MT-09, which underwent an overhaul earlier this year. The latter is powered by an 889cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 engine, capable of generating a peak power of 119 PS and 93 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed transmission, fitted with a slipper & assist clutch and an optional quickshifter.

As for the design, the upcoming R9 will likely bear resemblance to the sleek Yamaha R7. We expect a sharp front fascia with LED DRLs and projector lamp(s), along with a flowing front fairing and an aerodynamic visor. The tail section will likely be sharp, with an LED taillight at the end. Of course, the handlebars will be low-set and the footpegs will be rear-set. The bike will also get a split seat setup.

The motorcycle will likely offer features like an all-LED lighting system, a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), traction control, wheelie control, slide control, riding modes, premium Ohlins suspension (USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear), etc. The frame will likely be the same as the MT-09, but the wheelbase could be shortened for sharper geometry.

Yamaha could show the upcoming YZF-R9 in concept form at the 2021 EICMA show, scheduled to be held from November 23 to November 28 in Milan, Italy. The production version is expected to debut later, likely sometime during 2022.

If Yamaha indeed brings the YZF-R9 to the Indian market, it will likely take the CBU route. Thus, the price tag will be on the heavier side, likely somewhere around Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Here, its closest competitor will be Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, which will be higher in power and performance. If Yamaha nails the pricing, the YZF-R9 could find its way into the garage of plenty of enthusiasts in India.

