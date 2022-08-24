Yamaha YZF-R7 Supersport Bike For India – Top 5 Things To Know

The new Yamaha YZF-R7 is expected to make its Indian debut in the coming months as it featured in the latest Call of the Blue campaign

The new Yamaha YZF-R7 is one of the latest and most powerful bikes in the R-series lineup and has replaced the new YZF-R as Yamaha’s one of the most capable road-legal supersport machines. Here are the top five things to know about the new YZF-R7.

Design

This new supersport bike gets an elegant design complemented by sharp fairing and sleek LED headlights. The slim profile also gives it a premium stance. What you also get with this bike are attractive body graphics that further improve the overall visual appeal.

Underpinnings

The new Yamaha YZF-R7 is based on the popular MT-07 street naked motorcycle and not only shares the same engine but also utilises the same steel frame and other mechanical components. The bike however features many changes that differentiate it from the regular MT-07. For starters, it gets a fully adjustable 41mm KYB USD fork and a link-type mono-shock suspension at the rear.

Powertrain

This new YZF-R7 features a 689 cc engine that churns out 73.4 bhp and 67 Nm of maximum torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and an optional quick shifter is also on offer for interested buyers. This engine features forged aluminium pistons with direct-plated cylinders integrated with the crankcase.

Better Braking Performance

The YZF-R7 gets an updated braking setup that includes twin 298 mm front discs and radially mounted brake callipers that help in improving the braking performance and feel through the lever. A dual-channel ABS comes as a standard part of the package.

Launch And Price

While Yamaha is yet to share more details about the official launch of the Yamaha YZF-R7 in India, we do expect it to introduce here in India sometime this year. In the United States market, the bike is priced at $8,999 (Rs 6.57 lakh) (ex-showroom) but is expected to cost more in India as it could be brought into the country via CBU route.