Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.0 Vs Gixxer SF 155 – Specifications Comparison

Check out our detailed comparison of Yamaha YZF-R15 v4 and Suzuki Gixxer SF, in terms of styling, equipment, technical specifications, etc.

Yamaha launched the new-generation YZF-R15 (version 4.0) in India recently. The manufacturer is also offering special ‘M’ and ‘MotoGP Edition’ variants of the bike, which offer a few aesthetic changes over the standard R15. The updated motorcycle has managed to generate a lot of buzz in our market, thanks to its brilliant looks and a long list of features.

Here, we compare the Yamaha R15 v4 with another 150cc segment sportsbike, Suzuki Gixxer SF, to see which of the two is the better deal.

Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.0 Vs Suzuki Gixxer SF – Design comparison

The new R15 v4 draws design inspiration from its bigger sibling, the YZF-R7. It gets an LED projector headlamp up front, along with sharp-looking LED DRLs. The front fairing looks sleek, and the tail section is even sleeker. The bike gets a split-seat setup, and the air ducts on the tail act as pillion grabrails.

The clip-on handlebars of the R15 are positioned quite low, and the footpegs are rear-set. This gives the Yamaha an extremely committed, bent-forward riding position, which is great for laps around the race track but not so much for regular commuting.

Suzuki Gixxer SF looks just as sporty as the R15, if not more. It gets an arrow-shaped LED headlight and LED taillight, a neat front fairing, a short and stubby exhaust, and a sharp tail section. It also gets a split-seat setup along with a split grab rail. The Gixxer SF also has a sportsbike-style riding position, thanks to the low-set clip-on handlebars and the centre-set footpegs. That said, the seating position is slightly more upright than on the R15, and the Gixxer SF is better for daily commuting.

Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.0 Vs Suzuki Gixxer SF – Features and equipment

There are plenty of features on offer on the new R15 v4, including LED headlight and DRLs, LED taillight, golden-finished USD forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, traction control, slip/assist clutch, quickshifter, etc. A USB charging port is available as an option here.

The instrument console of the R15 v4 is a fully-digital LCD unit with two display modes – Track and Street – and connected tech (via the Y-connect app). The connected features include live location tracking, ride reports, fuel consumption reports, maintenance recommendations, last parking location, etc.

Suzuki Gixxer SF also has a lot of features on offer. It gets LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED taillights, disc brakes on both wheels, single-channel ABS, etc. The suspension system consists of conventional telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. A DC power socket is available as an accessory on the motorcycle.

The Gixxer SF also gets an LCD fully-digital instrument cluster, which is easy to read and offers tons of information. However, unlike the R15, it doesn’t get smartphone connectivity. Offering connected tech, at least as an option, would’ve been great for a motorcycle in this segment.

Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.0 Vs Suzuki Gixxer SF – Powertrain

Yamaha YZF-R15 v4 is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (with variable valve actuation). This motor belts out a peak power and torque of 18.4 PS and 14.2 Nm, respectively. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual transmission, which gets slip/assist clutch and quickshifter as well.

As for Suzuki Gixxer SF, it is powered by a 155cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can generate 13.6 PS and 12.9 Nm. Even for this segment, the power figures are not too impressive. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox, but it doesn’t get a slipper clutch or quickshifter.

Technical specifications Yamaha YZF-R15 Suzuki Gixxer SF Engine specs 155cc 155cc Engine type Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder air-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 18.4 PS 13.6 PS Max. torque 14.2 Nm 13.8 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

In terms of power, the R15 completely overshadows the Gixxer SF. That said, the Gixxer offers decent performance and great fuel efficiency. However, if performance is high on your priority list, then the Yamaha will suit you better.

Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.0 Vs Suzuki Gixxer SF – Price

Yamaha R15 V4 has a starting price of around Rs. 1.67 lakh, which goes up to Rs. 1.79 lakh for the sporty ‘M’ variants. Suzuki Gixxer SF, on the other hand, is significantly more affordable, priced from Rs. 1.29 lakh to Rs. 1.30 lakh. For the premium it demands, the Yamaha has a lot more equipment and performance on offer, which makes it our pick between the two.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi