Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 Vs FZ25 – Detailed Specs Comparison

Here, we have a detailed comparison of the Yamaha YZF-R15 v4 and the FZ25, in terms of styling, features, technical specs, etc.

Yamaha YZF-R15 recently underwent a generation change in India. The new model, christened ‘R15 v4.0’, features a lot of changes over the previous model, including the design and equipment list. It is quite expensive for a 150cc motorcycle though, and there are a few alternatives one can consider instead.

Here, we have an on-paper comparison of the new Yamaha YZF-R15 and one of its siblings, the FZ25, to see if the latter is a better choice.

Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.0 Vs FZ25 – Design comparison

The R15 v4.0 has an extremely sporty design, reminiscent of the Yamaha R7. It gets an LED projector lamp at the front, with two sleek LED DRLs on the sides. It also gets a sleek front fairing, along with a sculpted fuel tank. The tail section looks extremely sharp as well, with an air duct on both sides of the pillion seat.

The riding posture of the R15 is extremely aggressive, in typical sportsbike fashion. The clip-on handlebars are set higher than the older-gen model, but are still pretty low. The footpegs are slightly rear-set, which force the rider into the bent-forward position. This riding posture is great for weekend track rides, but not so much for daily commutes.

Yamaha FZ25, on the other hand, is a naked motorcycle with a beefy design. It gets a sharp-looking headlamp cowl with LED headlamps and DRLs. The fuel tank is quite wide and has sharp-looking extensions for better looks. The tail section is sleek and the split grab rail looks fairly nice as well.

The FZ25 also gets a split-seat setup, but it is much more comfortable than the R15. The riding position is way more comfortable in comparison though, thanks to the raised single-piece handlebar and centre-set footpegs. This gives the bike a perfect balance between sporty and comfortable. The FZ-S 25 gets a few minor changes, like an additional paint scheme and a front visor.

Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.0 Vs FZ25 – Features and equipment

Yamaha offers a lot of features on the new R15 v4, like golden-finished USD forks, rear monoshock, LED headlight, LED DRLs, LED taillight, disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, traction control, slip/assist clutch, quickshifter, optional USB port, etc. The instrument console of the R15 v4 is a fully-digital LCD unit with two display modes – Track and Street – and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Bluetooth-enabled console allows riders to connect their smartphone to the motorcycle via the Y-connect app. Through that, riders can access a few connected features, like location tracking, riding statistics, last parked location, etc.

Yamaha FZ25 is also very well equipped; it comes with LED headlamp & DRLs, LED taillight, disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, etc. The suspensions system gets a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear, although the front telescopic forks are conventional units.

The bike also gets a negative LCD instrument cluster, which includes a trip meter, check engine indicator, and real-time fuel consumption, etc. It doesn’t get a Bluetooth connectivity option though, unlike the R15. Other than that, USB charging port and tank pads are offered as accessories on the motorcycle.

Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.0 Vs FZ25 – Powertrain

Powering the R15 v4 is a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (with variable valve actuation), which develops a peak power of 18.4 PS and a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. As mentioned earlier, slip/assist clutch and quickshifter are offered here as well.

As for the FZ25, it gets a 249cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor. This engine develops 20.8 PS and 20.1 Nm of peak power and torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. Slipper clutch and quickshifter have been given a miss though.

Technical specifications Yamaha YZF-R15 Yamaha FZ25 Engine specs 155cc 249cc Engine type Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Air-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 18.4 PS 20.8 PS Max. torque 14.2 Nm 20.1 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 5-speed MT

The FZ25 has a larger engine of the two, and consequently, more power as well. That said, the high-revving R15 is more exciting to ride, and the VVA ensure that power is spread nicely throughout the rev band.

Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.0 Vs FZ25 – Price

The price of the Yamaha YZF-R15 starts at Rs. 1.67 lakh, and goes all to way up to Rs. 1.79 lakh for the special ‘M’ variants. As for the FZ25, its price starts at Rs. 1.34 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.39 lakh for the FZ-S 25. The smaller R15 is higher than the bigger FZ25, but it also gets a lot more features as well. However, for daily riding, the FZ25 is much more practical.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi