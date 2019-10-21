Yamaha To Showcase 2 Electric Scooters And 2 Mystery Models At 2019 TMS

Yamaha EB01 will cater to the 125 cc electric scooter segment while EB02 and two mystery concepts are expected to enthral the crowd

Yamaha has announced its exhibits for the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show which will open its gates on October 23. The 46th edition of the Japanese show will see Yamaha boasting its latest vehicle lineup alongside debuting some interesting concepts. A couple of electric scooters and as many mystery models have been confirmed to break covers at the motoring show.

The E01 electric scooter will cater for the 125 cc segment with the latest technology and it gets telescopic front forks, disc brakes on either end, ABS, contrast fluorescent coloured highlights, sleek body panels, long single-piece seat, tall windshield, monoshock rear and so on. The production version of the EB01 will more likely be made available in global markets as well in the near future.

The Yamaha E02, on the other hand, will be positioned in a slightly lower segment enabling daily commutes for short distances. It features a removable battery pack and has an electric motor mounted on the hub. It gets front disc brake, telescopic front forks, LED headlamp and so on. To address the enduro space, the YZ450FX will attract the motocross aficionados at the Tokyo show.

Another highlighting motorcycle that will be on display is the 2020 version of Yamaha YZF-R1. It is powered by Euro 5 compliance inline four-cylinder 998 cc engine tuned for performance producing 197 PS. The faired R1 is packed with electronic aids such as Accelerator Position Sensor with Grip (APSG) ride-by-wire system and Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T).

It has been improved for better throttle response as well as aero efficiency and is lighter than its predecessor. The 2020 R1’s India launch is expected sometime next year. Yamaha will display motorcycles for very much all the desirable classes as the Tenere 700 adventure tourer comprising of 698 cc inline engine and the Niken GT three-wheeler sharing underpinnings with the MT-09 will be there to see.

With the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show shaping up to have a sea of electric vehicles, Yamaha won’t be written out of the equation as the YPJ-YZ mountain bike, TY-E electric motorcycle and a couple of mystery models are set to grace the grand motoring event.