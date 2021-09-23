Yamaha R15 V4.0 & R15M – 5 Key Things To Know

The Yamaha R15 V4.0 has no direct rival in the Indian market, but will face competition from motorcycles like KTM RC 125, Pulsar RS200 etc

After months of speculations, Yamaha has finally launched the new-generation version of the YZF-R15 motorcycle in the Indian market, along with a new M variant. The newly launched 2021 YZF-R15 is the fourth iteration of Yamaha’s supersport motorcycle and features tons of changes as compared to the model it replaces.

Here is a list of 5 key things that you should know about the newly launched Yamaha R15 V4.0 and R15M, take a look –

1. New Styling

The styling features a radical change. It gets a new fairing, an updated windscreen, new bi-functional single LED headlight, LED DRLs on either side of the front fairing and larger air ducts. The rear-end, however, is pretty much identical to the outgoing R15 V3.0, and features a sleek LED tail lamp that seems to be inspired by the Yamaha R1.

2. Revised Instrumentation

The Yamaha R15 V4.0 gets a new digital tachometer with Bluetooth connectivity that offers call and SMS alerts as well as phone battery level status. Apart from that, you also get a lap timer along with two ride modes – Street and Track.

The Y-Connect app on your phone adds a fuel consumption tracker, maintenance recommendations, last parking location and malfunction notification. It also displays a ‘Revs Dashboard’ that shows data that is not available on the bike’s instrument cluster, such as engine RPM, degree of throttle opening, rate of acceleration, real-time fuel consumption etc.

3. Quickshifter

For the first time, the R15 is being offered with an optional quickshifter that makes shifting gears effortless. However, the quickshifter is only available on the Racing Blue colour on the R15 V4.0, while the R15M gets is as standard.

4. Traction Control

The new R15’s equipment list also consists of traction control as standard, which makes it the only motorcycle at its price point to be offered with this safety feature.

5. Price Increase

The 2021 Yamaha R15 V4.0 has been priced at Rs 1.67 lakh, whereas the new R15M variant costs Rs 1.77 lakh. There is also a limited-edition MotoGP variant that costs Rs 1.79 lakh. In contrast, the YZF-R15 V3.0 was retailed between Rs 1.57 – 1.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).