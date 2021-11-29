Yamaha R15-Based WR 155R Monster Energy Edition Launched

Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition gets the signature dark blue paint scheme found in the MotoGP bikes and is priced slightly above the regular model

Yamaha has announced the launch of the Monster Energy Edition of the WR 155R in the Indonesian market and is priced at RP 38,325,000 (Rs. 2 lakh). It is around Rs. 3,100 costlier than the regular variant. The Japanese manufacturer often expands its motorcycles and scooters lineup with the introduction of the Monster Energy special edition – taking advantage of its MotoGP expertise and rich heritage.

Last week, the company gifted a special R1 to the legendary Valentino Rossi following his retirement from Grand Prix racing and a host of updated models were showcased at the 2021 EICMA in Milan, Italy. The WR 155R is another derivative of the R15’s platform and it comes equipped with the same engine with different power and torque ratings.

It is an entry-level dual-sport off-roader catering to the masses. The Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition comes with a sharp-looking design and apparently rides tall due to its adventure attire. It also boasts a front beak, dual-purpose front and rear tyres, long-travel suspension, sturdy footpegs for stand up riding, striped out side panels, and spoked wheels.

The Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition brings the signature dark blue colour scheme into the mix with Monster graphics on the sides of the fuel tank and the seat as well as the fenders are finished in a similar shade. Other highlights are an LCD instrument console showing odo, trip, average fuel consumption, clock, gear position indication and so on.

It has a fuel tank capacity of 8.1 litres and the single-piece seat comes with a grab handle strap. The single-piece handlebar gives a relaxed riding stance when the rider sits in normal position. As for the performance, the same 155 cc single-cylinder SOHC liquid-cooled engine is utilised with variable valve actuation technology.

The Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension while a 240 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc setup are part of the package. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels.