Yamaha R15-based Aerox 155 Scooter Launched – Details

The Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter gets sharp and dynamic styling and is powered by the same engine as the YZF R15 V3, launched in the Indonesian market

Yamaha has recently launched the Aerox 155 scooter in the Indonesian market. It is an extremely sporty-looking scooter, and also has the bite to go with it. The scooter is powered by the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the R15, but detuned to offer 15 PS (at 8,000 rpm) and 13.9 Nm (at 6,500 rpm), paired to a CVT.

Compared to the older model, the new Aerox is more powerful by 0.3 PS, but has a 0.5 Nm lower torque figure. As for the styling, the scooter has a lot of sharp lines and creases, with some brilliant design elements and a lot of upmarket cycle parts.

At the front, the Yamaha Aerox 155 gets a sleek-looking dual-pod LED headlamp setup, along with an aerodynamic front fairing. The handlebar has a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster mounted on it, along with a small visor at the front. The floorboard isn’t flat, because of the fuel tank placement, but there is a decent amount of space for the rider’s legs, and the pillion gets separate foldable footpegs.

The seat is long and sculpted, and the tail section is quite sharp and sleek, with an LED taillight at the end. The scooter gets telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shockers, with 14-inch wheels on both ends. There’s a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, with single-channel ABS available as standard.

It also offers the brand’s Y-Connect tech, which allows riders to pair their smartphone to the scooter, via its app. The system enables users to view call details and messages on the instrument console. It also shows service schedules, system diagnosis, and last parked location of the scooter. That last feature is quite useful if you’re unable to locate your vehicle in a crowded parking lot.

The scooter also offers a lot of premium features, like keyless ignition and a smartphone charging port. The latter is placed in the 25-litre underseat storage area, which is good enough to swallow a half-faced helmet. The Yamaha Aerox is priced at IDR 25.5 million (roughly equal to Rs. 1.32 lakh) in the Indonesian market.