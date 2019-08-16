Yamaha Launches The Retro Styled XSR 155 In Thailand

The XSR 155 joins Yamaha’s sport heritage range and it is more affordable than the MT-15 and R15 V3.0 in Thailand

After much speculation, Yamaha has finally launched the XSR 155 in Thailand priced at 91,500 baht, which roughly translates to around Rs 2.1 lakh mark. The good news is that the newly launched motorcycle is less expensive compared to the MT-15 and the popular YZF-R15 V3.0.

The motorcycle as you already know by now takes its entire design cues from the XSR 700.

The XSR 155 is the smallest displacement motorcycle that joined Yamaha’s sport heritage range of motorcycle that currently consists of the XSR 700, XSR 900, V-Max, SR 400, Bolt and the Bolt R-spec cruiser.

The retro-styled motorcycle sports a round-shaped full LED headlamp at the front, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a flat ribbed tan coloured single-piece seat for the rider and pillion. The motorcycle also features a round-shaped full digital instrument cluster and a circular LED taillamp.

The XSR 155 has been fitted with a raised and wider handlebar while it also gets a narrower wheelbase and a slightly higher ground clearance compared to the MT-15. The good news is that the motorcycle is a just a kilogram heavier than the MT-15.

You all have already guessed by now that the newly introduced XSR 155 employs the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that powers the MT-15 and the YZF-R15 V3.0 as well. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 19.3 PS of peak power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque.

The 155cc engine features Yamaha’s VVA technology that promises to deliver an equal amount of power and torque across the rev range. It also gets a slipper clutch as standard with the six-speed gearbox.

The XSR 155 uses the same delta box frame and it depends on a USD fork at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The motorcycle also uses die-cast aluminium swingarm and relies on a disc brake on both wheels to bring it to a halt. A dual-channel ABS system is also offered for the safety of the rider.

Yamaha will likely showcase the XSR 155 at the 2020 Auto Expo. If the Japanese two-wheeler giant decides to launch the retro-styled motorcycle in India, then expect it to be priced around Rs 1.40 Lakh (ex-showroom) mark.