Yamaha FZ-X Vs FZS-Fi Drag Race – Which One Would Win?

Here we have a video, which has a Yamaha FZS-Fi and an FZ-X competing in a drag race, and the results are rather surprising

Last month, Yamaha launched a new motorcycle in the Indian market, the FZ-X. This new model is based on the FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi, but gets a beautiful neo-retro design instead. Of course, Indian motorcycle enthusiasts are wondering about the performance of the new bike, especially in comparison with its siblings, and some people are out with the answers.

In the video, below, posted by KSC Vlogs, We see the FZ-X and FZS-Fi pitted against each other in a drag race. In the first attempt, we see that the FZ-X manages to be quicker off the line, despite the heavier rider, gaining a small lead at the start. However, the FZS manages to close the gap soon, and then it starts pulling ahead.

The first run results in a win for the FZS, and after that, the riders switch motorcycles for the second run. Once again, the FZ-X takes the lead initially, and thanks to a lighter rider, it manages to stay ahead for much longer. However, the FZS manages to catch up soon, and then steadily keeps on pulling ahead.

It can be seen here that the FZ-X has a slightly better initial pickup, but the FZS-Fi has a better top speed, which could be credited to the aerodynamics. The retro-style FZ-X, with its flat-face circular headlamp, has an aerodynamic disadvantage in comparison to the sleeker FZS.

It should be noted that the difference between these two motorcycles is essentially cosmetic, and the mechanicals underneath are the same. The powertrains of these two motorcycles are identical though. Both come with a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 12.4 PS of max power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

Both the bikes are rather light in weight as well. The FZS-Fi has a kerb weight of 135 kg, while the FZ-X is slightly heavier, with a kerb weight of 139 kg. Yamaha FZS-Fi is priced from Rs. 1.08 lakh to Rs. 1.11 lakh in the Indian market, while its neo-retro sibling is priced from Rs. 1.16 lakh to Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi).