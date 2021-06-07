Yamaha FZ-X To Be Launched In India On June 18

Yamaha FZ-X will be powered by the same 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque

Yamaha Motor India has today confirmed the launch date of the FZ-X in the domestic market. The motorcycle will be introduced in a virtual event at 11:00 am, on June 18. The FZ-X is based on the existing FZ V3 Fi as the Japanese manufacturer looks to leverage its existing platform to bring in a new retro-styled model, amidst speculations surrounding the XSR155 existed for a long time.

The Yamaha FZ-X was spotted undisguised a few weeks ago during an advertisement shoot and since then its launch date has eagerly been anticipated. Despite being based on the FZ V3 Fi, it has bigger dimensions than the naked streetfighter. It measures a length of 2,020 mm, a width of 785 mm, and stands 1,115 mm tall alongside giving an upright riding stance.

In comparison, the Yamaha FZS Fi is 1,990 mm long, 780 mm wide, and stands 1,080 mm tall. With a neo-retro styling, the Yamaha FZ-X is 30 mm longer, 5 mm wider, and 35 mm taller than the FZS Fi and the bigger proportions should enable more room for the rider and pillion to move around. It adopts some design cues from the XSR 155 as well.

As for the styling, the Yamaha FZ-X gets a round-shaped headlamp unit, unique aluminium vertical brackets, raised handlebar setup, teardrop-shaped fuel tank design, conventional rear grab handle, black alloy wheels, a compact rear end with tyre hugger, disc brakes up front and rear, and an all-digital instrument cluster borrowed from the FZ V3 Fi.

Up front, the conventional telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension are available in the Yamaha FZ-X and it will be offered in vibrant colours such as orange and blue while a black paint scheme was also caught on camera. The upcoming motorcycle will be positioned above the FZ V3 Fi and expect its price to be around Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the performance, the Yamaha FZ-X will be powered by the same 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed transmission.