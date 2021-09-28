Yamaha August 2021 Sales Analysis – FZ-X, MT15, R15, Fascino, RayZR

Yamaha posted 54,042 units in the month of August 2021 as against 60,505 units during the same period last year with a de-growth of 10.7 per cent

Yamaha Motor India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 54,042 units in the month of August 2021 as against 60,505 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 10.7 per cent. The Japanese brand recorded a 4.06 per cent market share last month against 3.88 per cent with a growth of 0.18 per cent on a YoY basis.

The Fascino led the way with a total of 18,037 units last month as against 15,668 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY surge of 15.1 per cent. The RayZR scooter has been performing well in sales just as its Fascino sibling and both had their new hybrid versions introduced recently with better mileage.

The RayZR registered 16,064 unit sales as against 15,620 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 2.8 per cent. The R15 endured the highest YoY growth in August 2021 as 9,590 units were sold against 5,464 units during the same period twelve months ago with a huge YoY surge of 75.5 per cent.

Yamaha Models (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Fascino (15.1%) 18,037 15,668 2. RayZR (2.8%) 16,064 15,620 3. R15 (75.5%) 9,590 5,464 4. FZ (-57.4%) 7,608 17,868 5. MT15 (-57.7%) 1,752 4,149 6. FZ25 (-42.9%) 991 1,736

The updated version of the R15 V3 and the all-new R15M are expected to make a strong statement on the sales table in the coming months while the Aerox has turned out to be one of the hotly anticipated launches from the brand in recent times. The FZ range was expanded a few months ago with the debut of the FZ-X neo-retro-themed roadster.

It posted 7,608 units in the month of August 2021 as against 17,868 units during the same period in 2020 with negative volume growth of 57.4 per cent. The MT15 finished in the fifth position with 1,752 units as against 4,149 units in August 2020 with 57.7 per cent sales decline while the FZ25 recorded 991 units against 1,736 units with 42.9 per cent negative YoY growth.

This comes on the back of a sizeable drop in prices for the FZ25 and its main rival Dominar 250 also had its prices reduced recently. Reports suggest that Yamaha is developing an electric scooter for India for its debut in the near future.