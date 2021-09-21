Yamaha To Launch Aerox 155, R15M & Updated R15 Today In India

Yamaha R15M will be positioned above the updated R15 V3 while the Aerox 155 will create a niche of its own

Yamaha Motor India is all set to introduce a trio of models in the domestic market today. Having been teased already, they will certainly help in strengthening the brand’s range in the Indian market. The R15 V3 is getting an MY update to extend the lifespan of the existing third-generation faired supersport motorcycle while the R15M is a whole lot different.

The Yamaha R15M will be positioned at a more premium compared to the R15 V3 as it boasts of a host of new features and importantly it comes with a thorough redesign. Taking inspiration from the R1M as well as the R7, the Yamaha R15M ditches the dual pod LED headlamp cluster for a single pod LED projector setup as in the MT15 and the new LED Daytime Running Lights can also be seen.

We do expect some ergonomic changes compared to the regular R15 V3 but not by a big margin as the low set clip-on handlebars could be wider and the footpeg position for the rider could be more aggressive. Other highlights include a revised fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and application-based functions.

In addition, the Yamaha R15M appears to gain an updated bodywork and LED tail lamp cluster with slightly repositioned pillion footpegs. As for the performance, the same 155 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine producing close to 18 horsepower and 14 Nm of peak torque could be retained. The powertrain will be mated to a six-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch as standard.

It will be retailed with a dual-channel ABS system and as for the colour schemes, Racing Blue, vintage silver and MotoGP edition are expected. The third two-wheeler Yamaha is going to launch today is the Aerox 155 – a moto-scooter based on the R15. It will create a niche of its own and could be loaded to the gills.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 blends the traits of a motorcycle with the convenience of a scooter and it will be powered by the same 155 cc DOHC engine with variable valve actuation technology, developing lesser power and torque but far better than the maxi-scooters on sale in India.