Yamaha Aerox 155 Gets A Performance Kit In India

Bengaluru-based Dismo Tech is offering a performance kit for Yamaha Aerox 155 in India, which increases the sporty factor of the scooter by a lot

Yamaha launched the Aerox 155 scooter in India in September last year, and it is the only performance-oriented scooter available in our market right now. Thanks to its handsome design and sweet performance, Yamaha Aerox 155 has managed to find a lot of takers in our country, although deliveries are rather slow.

Enthusiasts love to customise their rides, and Aerox 155 is solely aimed towards them, so it was only a matter of time before someone rolled out a customisation kit for it. Bengaluru-based Dismo Tech saw the modifications that were happening to the scooter in South-East Asian markets, and took major inspiration from them.

Called ‘M Aerox’ kit, it includes a pair of USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, upgraded braking system (dual discs on the front wheel, single disc at the rear), radial brake master cylinders, carbon-fibre rear tyre hugger, and wider tyres (120 section front, 150 section rear).

Thanks to the new cycle parts and better rubber, the scooter will offer even better handling than the stock model. The mods make the vehicle look better as well. Other than the mods listed above, Dismo Tech has a lot of other modifications available for Yamaha Aerox 155, including a sports seat cover, an aftermarket fuel tank (10 litres), and a keyless ignition system.

Interested buyers can also opt for aftermarket dual shockers for Yamaha Aerox 155. For people looking for a performance buff, the company even offers a racing throttle body and an aftermarket top-speed gear for CVT. We’re not sure about the legality of them in India, but these mods are certainly very enticing, especially for scooter enthusiasts.

In the Indian market, Yamaha Aerox 155 is priced from Rs. 1.30 lakh to Rs. 1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is powered by the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as YZF-R15, but detuned to belt out 15.0 PS of peak power and 13.9 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duties here are handled by a CVT, similar to all other scooters on sale here.