Yamaha 155cc Scooter To Hit Indian Showroom Floors By Diwali 2021

A premium scooter from Yamaha’s stable with the YZF R15’s engine is expected to go on sale in the country by this Diwali, and here’s what it could be

Yamaha is planning to launch a new premium scooter with a 155 cc motor this Diwali. While the brand is tight-lipped about its plans, the rumours are confidence-inspiring. Moreover, reports from other media outlets hint about the same course of action from the brand. The new scooter could be either Yamaha Sniper or Yamaha NMax 155. Both of these are already on sale in international markets.

Since the Yamaha Sniper is essentially a moped, this itself is apt at raising eyebrows for its introduction in India. The NMax 155 being a premium offering with a maxi-scooter appeal, makes more sense for a market like ours.

Staring with the Yamaha NMax 155, it is on sale in markets like Indonesia, Europe, and Thailand, among many. The maxi-scooter thus can be a right fit for the Indian audience. It boasts of a beefy road presence. The front face features a twin-pod headlamp cluster, thus making the face look grumpy. The turn indicators are mounted on the apron. Plus, there’s a massive visor that sits on the fairing.

The floorboard isn’t flat, and so isn’t the seat. Overall the NMax 155 looks alluring. It is offered in three colour options internationally, but Yamaha might consider introducing different colour schemes for the Indian model.

The Sniper, on the other hand, dons a more moped-like silhouette. The styling is inspired by the Yamaha R1 superbike. In fact, every design element is detailed with sharp lines. The headlamp cluster is drool-worthy, and the front apron resembles the side fairings of a motorcycle. In the international market, the Sniper is offered in Matte Green, Black Raven, and Yellow Hornet colour schemes. Furthermore, the Sniper misses out on a floorboard and comes with motorcycle-like footpegs instead.

For the powertrain duties, these scooters use a 155 cc VVA motor that is also available on the YZF R15 and MT-15. Peak power outputs, however, are different for every product. The NMax 155 dishes out 15.4 Bhp and 13.9 Nm, whereas the Sniper churns out 17.7 PS and 14.4 Nm. Also, it is the NMax that comes with a CVT unit. The Sniper gets a 6-speed manual gearbox.