Xiaomi Launches Its First Electric Car ‘SU7’ With 830 Km Range

The Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has revealed its first electric car, the SU7 globally; comes with a claimed range of up to 830 kilometres on a single charge

Known for its smartphones across the globe, the Chinese electronic giant has debuted in the automotive space with the launch of the SU7 EV. The company’s first car will take on the likes of industry stalwarts like Tesla and BYD. The Xiaomi SU7 comes at a starting price of 2,15,900 Chinese Yuans which translates to roughly Rs. 25 lakh INR.

Available in four variants, the SU7 comes with a maximum claimed range of 830 kilometres on a single charge. The SU in the EV’s name stands for ‘Speed Ultra’ and it is capable of doing the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 2.78 seconds. The base-spec SU7 uses a 73.7 kWh battery pack paired to a single motor setup, putting out 268 bhp with a claimed range of up to 700 kilometres on a single charge.

The SU7 Pro relies on a single motor 94.3 kWh battery pack with 830 kilometres claimed range. The top-of-the-line SU7 Max sports a massive 101 kWh battery pack, paired with two electric motors channelling power to all four wheels with 810 kilometres of maximum claimed range.

Apart from these, there is a limited ‘Founders Edition’ on offer with the power output rated at 986 bhp and it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 1.98 seconds. In terms of pricing, the SU7 EV undercuts the Tesla Model 3 in the Chinese market. Dimensionally, the Xiaomi SU7 measures 4,997 mm long, 1,963 mm wide and 1,455 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

The electric low-slung sedan rides on 19-inch wheels as standard while the sporty versions get up to 21-inch wheels. Xiaomi is offering a total of 9 exterior colour options with its first electric car. Talking about the design, it shares an uncanny resemblance to the Porsche Taycan and it has been designed to achieve a very low drag coefficient of 0.195.

The styling seems to be a mix of modern elements like seamless headlamps with sharp detailing inside, a typical saloon stance paired with a funky set of alloy wheels and a futuristic rear section. Inside the cabin, the overall layout is pretty clean with a large infotainment system, a prominent centre console with a touchpad and the SU7 is loaded with tech features to the brim.