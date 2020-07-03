Wireless Mobile Charger For Maruti Vitara Brezza At Just Rs. 3,590

The Official Accessories List for the Vitara Brezza includes wireless charging for the first time in a Maruti Suzuki vehicle

Maruti Vitara Brezza is one of the most popular cars in the Indian market. Sales were a bit weak since the end of last year, but now it seems like things are improving for the Brezza. In June 2020, it has once again become the bestselling car in its segment.

To attract customers, Maruti is offering plenty of genuine accessories for the Brezza, including visual upgrades and additional features. You can have new alloy wheels, seat covers, additional chrome garnishing, even a parking camera, although all these features have to be bought additionally. Also, for the first time ever in a Maruti Suzuki car, wireless charging is being offered as one of the accessories.

The wireless charger provided by Maruti Genuine accessories offers fast-charging up to 15W. It has a tri-coil design, which increases the charging efficiency. The cost of the charging pad is Rs. 3,590, and the installation wire costs an additional Rs. 410, thus bringing the entire cost to Rs. 4,000. The price isn’t too steep for this convenience feature, especially if you ‘re the kind who frequently charges your phone in the car.

Wireless charging is a premium feature not usually present in cars in this segment. In fact, Hyundai Venue is the only sub-4-metre SUV that has it as standard, but only on ‘SX (O)’ trim. Its availability as an accessory on the Vitara Brezza is quite brilliant, especially in this age of smartphones. This feature was added onto the accessory list with the launch of the facelift model in 2020.

The 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, inline-4, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This motor is capable of generating a maximum power of 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard, while a 4-speed automatic is optional on select trims.

Previously, Maruti only offered a diesel engine on the Brezza. This Fiat-sourced, 1.3-litre, turbocharged mill was good for 90 PS and 200 Nm of peak power and torque respectively. Transmission options included a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Sadly, this powerplant was discontinued as the popularity of diesel-powered passenger cars had been falling in the market, and the BS6 update would have increased the costs and made it impractical.