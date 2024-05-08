Will The 2024 Maruti Swift’s Price Undercut Its Rivals?

The Swift hatchback has always had a cult following in our country and it now comes with a new engine and more features as well. Will it be enough against the stiff competition ?

We finally have officially confirmation that the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched on May 9 and the dealers have already started accepted bookings for the same. Although we do not have any official confirmation from Maruti Suzuki, we do have a lot of information regarding the hatchback, thanks to the multiple leaks online.

Before we go ahead and discuss about the vehicle here are what we believe the expected prices of the different variants of the fourth-generation Swift :

Variants Expected Price LXI Rs. 6.49 Lakh VXI MT Rs. 7.49 Lakh VXI AMT Rs. 7.99 Lakh VXI (O) MT Rs. 8.29 Lakh VXI (O) AMT Rs. 8.79 Lakh ZXI MT Rs. 8.39 Lakh ZXI AMT Rs. 8.89 Lakh ZXi+ MT Rs. 8.99 Lakh ZXi+ AMT Rs. 9.49 Lakh

Exterior

As per multiple leaks, the expected 2024 Swift will be a generational update, but it does not look like it on the exterior and it sort of feels like a facelift because the overall silhouette and core design looks very similar to the outgoing model. The changes we could see are the new sharper set of headlights that now house projector units, L-shaped LED DRLs, and an oval-shaped mesh pattern grille at the front and slightly tweaked design on the taillights. The alloys now sport a new design as well.

Interior

Many features of the interior will be inspired by other new models but on the whole it will be a new look when compared to the outgoing model. The steering wheel is probably the only thing that might be carried over from the current Swift. The dashboard is a dual-tone unit but of the same grey colour albeit with light and dark tones.

New features include a bigger 9-inch touchscreen unit, revised HVAC controls that are inspired from the new Baleno/Fronx, an updated instrument cluster with a dual-pod analogue setup, heads-up display, wireless charging, auto AC, and cruise control. Safety features include six airbags (maybe standard), ESC, and a reversing camera.

Powertrain

The new 2024 Swift will be getting a brand new 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine that produces 82 PS of power and 110 Nm of torque, which will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission (which Maruti calls as AGS). We believe that Maruti Suzuki will introduce a CNG option a little later based on demand, which we believe is a high possibility.

Rivals

Once launched the 4th gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will go against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Tata Tiago. We also consider the Renault Triber, Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch as its rivals when you consider the price range.