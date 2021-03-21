Why Waiting For New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Will Worth It?

The second generation Mahindra XUV500 will be launched in the second half of this year and it will receive a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior

Mahindra & Mahindra has been testing the second generation XUV500 and Scorpio for many months now and the prototypes have consistently evolved giving us a sneak peek into what is in store. The XUV500 had been in the business over a long period of time as the brand’s flagship SUV until the Alturas G4 took over. Upon its arrival early last decade, the XUV500 was way ahead of its time.

The first monocoque built SUV from Mahindra did receive some handy updates along the way but nothing substantial. The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is underpinned by the updated platform and it boasts of a host of exterior and interior changes, alongside the introduction of a number of new features and technologies. Thus, the wait for the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will worth it in our opinion.

With the production across the global automotive industry getting hampered due to the shortage of semiconductors, the second-gen Mahindra XUV500 is expected to debut in the latter half of this year as opposed to the April timeline initially speculated. The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 has evolutionary exterior changes with a restyled multi-slat front grille, shaped headlamps and new LED Daytime Running Lights.

The front bumper is also revised with a new fog lamp cluster and central air intake. Other visual highlights are a new bonnet, newly designed alloy wheels, a prominent kink at the rear, chromed window line, flush-fitting type door handles ditching the cheetah claw type, roof rails, updated LED tail lamps and bumper, high mounted stop lamp, redesigned rear bumper, front and rear skid plates, etc.

The cabin is subjected to a major overhaul with the presence of a new dashboard and centre console along with twin screens (one for the touchscreen infotainment system and the other for an all-digital instrument cluster), a new steering wheel with mounted control, powered driver seat, cooled glovebox, central armrest, automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated seats and so on.

With the interior having less use of physical buttons and better premium trims, it will likely be a top-notch cabin ever designed by Mahindra. As for the performance, it will use a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing around 180 hp, and a new 2.0-litre petrol pumping out 190 hp and 380 Nm. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic could be on offer.