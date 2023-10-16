Why 2023 Kia Seltos Is The Pinnacle Of Midsize SUV Elegance & Performance

2023 Kia Seltos boasts an assortment of revisions inside and out to further elevate its buying proposition and the new turbo petrol engine makes it even better

The refreshed Kia Seltos was introduced a few months ago, competitively priced between Rs. 10.90 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is no secret that the Seltos has been a significant contributor to Kia’s success in India with over 5 lakh unit sales to its credit and the heavily updated model has lived up to the expectations created clocking close to 38,000 bookings in a month.

The 2023 Kia Seltos crossed the 50,000 booking mark in just two months making a compelling statement. To stay competitive, the new midsize SUV has received various enhancements both inside and outside, and a new powertrain option has joined the lineup. The exterior changes are in line with the latest crop of Kia SUVs sold in the international markets.

They include a redesigned grille, extended LED Daytime Running Lights, a new front bumper, a wider air intake, newly designed alloy wheels, a revamped rear end with fresh LED tail lamps connected by a horizontal LED light bar, an updated rear bumper, etc.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is offered in a choice of eight single-tone colour schemes with two dual-tone shades and an exclusive Matte edition in the X-Line trim.

The visual revisions have indeed helped in further elevating its road presence as it is a definitive head turner amongst a pile of midsize SUVs and the cabin has become more advanced and upmarket. Building on its value-for-money nature, the South Korean auto major has included new equipment in the refreshed model.

The 2023 Kia Seltos has gained new HVAC vents and climate control features. The X-Line trim offers an all-black interior theme, while the Tech Line features a dual-tone design. The main highlight is the curved display that seamlessly integrates a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a digital cluster.

As for equipment, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, and new Level 2 ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies, among other amenities are available. The Level 2 ADAS comes with 17 features and combined with standard safety features, Kia offers a whopping total of 32 safety features.

The Seltos GRX+ comes with features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, GT-Line body kit, dual sports exhaust, black roof rack and black interior with white inserts, alloy pedal finish, Level 2 ADAS 360-degree camera, EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), and rain-sensing wipers while the Seltos X Line gains matte graphite radiator grille and door handle, glossy black wing mirrors, black finished front and rear skid plates, black interior with Sage Green inserts and an eight-inch HUD (Head-Up Display) as buyers have plenty of options to drool about.

The ADAS tech enables Front Collision Warning (FCW), Front Collision Assistance, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) and much more. Besides selling the Seltos facelift with packed features and safety tech, the performance has seen a big improvement courtesy of a new powertrain.

In addition to the regular 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines, there’s a brand new 1.5L turbocharged petrol mill delivering an impressive 160 PS of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. Customers can buy this with either a six-speed iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for a versatile driving experience.

The power delivery and the sporty throttle response provided by the turbo petrol mill are second to none, topped off by the already responsive and agile chassis. It caters to the driving enthusiasts with ease. It is more powerful than the NA petrol unit, yet it has a better claimed fuel economy.