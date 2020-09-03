What Makes The BMW 3-Series The Most VFM Luxury Car In India?

BMW 3-Series is one of the highly popular luxury sedans sold in India and it comes in an aggressive price range to attract customers

Currently, BMW India sells the 3-Series in 330i Sport, 320d Sport, 320d Luxury Line and 330i M Sport trims and is priced between Rs. 41.70 lakh and Rs. 48.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW 3-Series competes against Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Jaguar XE, and it has been a mainstay in the brand gaining volumes over the last several years.

The German luxury car manufacturer has built its audience around its driver focussed vehicle lineup and the 3-Series is a no exception. Across the globe, the M Sport variants of the regular BMW cars are more popular for this serious and hardcore driving characteristics. The 3-Series sits at the bottom of the range while delivering on the driving thrill.

BMW knows the importance of the 3-Series in the domestic range and thus brought back the 320d Sport a few weeks ago. Carrying a highly competitive price tag of Rs. 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the variant packs features such as LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, launch control, three-zone climate control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and so on.

As for the safety, it features six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, etc. Due to its price bracket, the 320d Sport does miss out on features such as ambient lighting, BMW live cockpit professional, parking assistant and leather seat upholstery while boasting analogue instrument cluster instead of an all-digital unit in the 320d Luxury trim.

It is powered by the BSVI compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine developing a maximum power output of 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters that helps in achieving the zero to 100 kmph dash in just 6.8 seconds. The range-topping 330i M Sport uses a 2.0-litre inline four making 255 bhp and 400 Nm.

It sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The sleek exterior of the 3-Series has a wide stance with sharp headlamps, sporty front and rear bumpers, stylish roofline and elegant design cues. It is backed by a premium interior with a clean look and a spacious cabin.

Comparing the 330i Sport with Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Jaguar XE and Volvo S60, you would get a distinctive appeal in terms of driving dynamics as it becomes a compelling case for the purists.

The BMW models are often termed the driver’s cars and the 3-Series does retain that characteristic while being equipped with a good feature package, making it the most value-for-money luxury proposition in India.