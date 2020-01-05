Watch Petrol Being Stolen From Bikes In Transit To Hero Dealerships: Video

In what is not the first of its kind incident, a driver of a truck with brand-new Hero motorcycles & scooters being shipped to the dealerships can be seen stealing petrol

It is not uncommon to see transporters who ship vehicles from factory to dealerships selling off their petrol at lower rates to motorists. In one such incident, recently, we caught a driver of a truck with brand-new Hero motorcycles and scooters dealing with two road-users in order to try and sell petrol to them.

As you can see, the two parties had a pretty long discussion regarding this. Finally, the truck driver can be seen satisfied with the negotiations and hands of a few litres of petrol to the other two guys in a translucent plastic jerry can.

So, basically, the fuel provided by the factory for the new motorcycles that were in transit to the dealerships was sold off by the truck driver transporting the shipment. While the driver would have pocketed a neat profit from this transaction, it’s clearly a case of theft. However, from the looks of it, the driver would escape any action as it would be pretty tough to find out about his act.

It is worth mentioning here that every two-wheeler that is shipped to the dealership usually carries anything between a litre of two of petrol. Now, given the huge number of motorcycles that are sent to a dealership, one can imagine the total volume of fuel that all the vehicles together carry. Hence, it’s pretty easy for the driver to pilfer a few litres of petrol and sell it off without getting noticed.

Like we said, such incidents aren’t uncommon and it’s certainly not the first time that such an activity has come to light. A few months ago, a brand-new Maruti Swift was used as a taxi by a dealership driver while transporting the vehicle from a storage facility to the showroom.

Both the above activities have taken place in Gurgaon, which is home to manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.