Waiting Period Update – Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV700, Kia Sonet, Creta

Here, we have listed the updated waiting periods for a few popular vehicles in the Indian market, as informed to us by our dealership sources

Almost every carmaker is facing production issues in recent times, mainly due to the global semiconductor shortage. Customers, however, are continuing to purchase new cars, almost unbothered by the production constraints, which has caused a gap between the demand for cars and their supply.

As such the waiting periods for some cars have gone through the roof. We recently checked the wait times of different vehicles in the Indian market, and listed the highest ones in a previous list. However, our dealer sources recently reached back to us with a few updates, which we have decided to share with our readers.

Tata Punch was launched in India just a few days ago, and it has already managed to generate a lot of buzz in our market. The initial deliveries of Tata Punch are expected to have little to no wait at all, although as per our dealership sources, the waiting period could jump up to three months after that, depending on the location and selected trims and packages.

Kia’s compact SUV, the Sonet, currently has a waiting period of around six months, depending on the variant chosen and the location of the dealership. The high waiting period is understandable, as the Sonet is a popular choice in the sub-4-metre SUV segment, thanks to the plethora of variants on offer and the wide price range.

Mahindra XUV700 was only recently launched in India, but its booking figures have already touched the sky! The manufacturer has received 50,000 orders for the SUV, and production is in full swing, with deliveries slated to begin soon. Our dealership sources have stated that the waiting period could go as high as six to eleven months for some variants, after the initial batch gets delivered.

Model Waiting period Tata Punch Up to 12 weeks Kia Sonet Up to 28 weeks Mahindra XUV700 Up to 40 weeks Hyundai Creta Up to 40 weeks

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular midsize SUVs in the Indian market, and earlier this year, the manufacturer had revealed that the demand for it was around three times as high as the production capacity. For select variants in select cities across India, the waiting period is as high as ten months!