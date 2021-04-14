Waiting Period On Maruti Suzuki Cars [April 2021] – Alto To Vitara Brezza

Maruti Celerio and Celerio X do not have any official waiting periods currently, while Eeco ambulance has a waiting period of around 1 year

The demand for new cars is steadily increasing among buyers in India, and car sales are booming right now. However, the demand is much higher than the supply, and new buyers are facing a new challenge these days – high waiting periods. Maruti Suzuki Arena cars have varying waiting periods on them, which we have discussed below.

The most affordable vehicle in Maruti’s lineup is the Alto, with prices ranging from Rs. 2.99 lakh to Rs. 4.48 lakh. It currently has a maximum waiting period of around 8 to 10 weeks for the CNG models, while the petrol ones have a lower waiting period, around 5 to 6 weeks.

Maruti S-Presso currently has a waiting period of 3 to 4 weeks, while on the Celerio and Celerio X, there is no official waiting period. The S-Presso is priced from Rs. 3.70 lakh to Rs. 5.18 lakh, the Celerio from Rs. 4.53 lakh to Rs. 5.78 lakh, and the Celerio X from Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 5.79 lakh.

The waiting period for the Wagon-R, priced from Rs. 4.65 lakh to Rs. 6.18 lakh, stretches to around 14 to 16 weeks for the ZXi 1.2L variants (MT and AMT), and around 5 to 7 weeks for all other trims. On the Swift, the waiting period is around 12 to 16 weeks for the ZXi AMT variant, and 8 to 10 weeks for all other variants. The price of the Swift currently ranges from Rs. 5.73 lakh to Rs. 8.41 lakh.

As for Maruti Dzire, buyers have to wait between 8 to 16 weeks for the ZXi and ZXi+ trims, while other variants have a waiting period of around 4 to 6 weeks. As for the Vitara Brezza, its waiting period ranges from 2 to 8 weeks for the manual variants, and around 10 to 12 weeks for the automatic variants. The Dzire is priced from Rs. 5.94 lakh to Rs. 8.90 lakh, while the Vitara Brezza is priced between Rs. 7.39 lakh and Rs. 11.20 lakh.

Waiting Periods On Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars – April 2021 Model Waiting Period Maruti Alto 5 to 6 weeks (8 to 10 weeks for CNG variants) Maruti S-Presso 3 to 4 weeks Maruti Celerio & Celerio X – Maruti Wagon-R 5 to 7 weeks (14 to 16 weeks for ZXi 1.2L) Maruti Swift 8 to 10 weeks (12 to 16 weeks for ZXi AMT) Maruti Dzire 4 to 6 weeks (8 to 16 weeks for ZXi, ZXi+) Maruti Vitara Brezza 2 to 8 weeks (10 to 12 weeks for AT variants) Maruti Eeco 5 to 7 weeks (50 to 55 weeks for ambulance model) Maruti Ertiga 14 to 16 weeks (34 to 36 weeks for CNG variants)

The waiting period for Maruti Eeco is 5 to 7 weeks for all variants except the Eeco ambulance, for which the waiting period is between 50 to 55 weeks. The Eeco is priced from 3.97 lakh to Rs. 5.18 lakh for the 5- and 7-seater models, from Rs. 4.08 lakh to Rs. 5.30 lakh for the Cargo variants, and Rs. 6.94 lakh for the ambulance variant.

Maruti Ertiga is priced from Rs. 7.69 lakh to Rs. 10.47 lakh, and it currently has a waiting period of 14 to 16 weeks for the petrol models. For the CNG variants, the waiting period is much higher, around 34 to 36 weeks.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom