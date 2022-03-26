Waiting Period On Maruti Arena Cars [March 2022]- Alto To Vitara Brezza

Among Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars in India, the highest waiting period is for Eeco Ambulance, at around 52 weeks

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) is the largest carmaker in our country in terms of sales. As such, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer records a massive demand for new cars every month, although production limitations (like semiconductor chip shortage) have been slowing deliveries down. Due to this, Maruti cars have quite a long waiting periods on them.

Maruti Alto has a waiting period of around 7 weeks to 18 weeks on the petrol version, and of around 10 weeks to 12 weeks on the CNG version. For S-Presso, the wait till delivery varies from 3 weeks to 18 weeks for the petrol variants, and from 8 weeks to 10 weeks for the CNG variants.

Maruti’s van – Eeco – has a waiting period of 4 weeks to 6 weeks on the regular petrol variants, and of 3 weeks to 4 weeks on CNG variants. The ambulance variant of Eeco demands a longer wait, around 52 weeks. As for Maruti Celerio, the waiting period ranges from 3 weeks to 18 weeks for the petrol version, and from 3 weeks to 4 weeks on the CNG variants.

Maruti Wagon-R has a waiting period of around 8 weeks to 18 weeks on 1.0L petrol variants, while the hatchback’s 1.2L petrol variants demand a wait time of 3 weeks to 18 weeks. The CNG variants of the hatchback have a waiting period of around 14 weeks to 16 weeks.

For Maruti Swift, buyers have to wait around 3 weeks to 18 weeks to take delivery. As for its sedan version, i.e., Dzire, the wait till delivery is identical – between 3 weeks and 18 weeks, depending on the variant chosen.

Waiting period on Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars – March 2022 Model Waiting period Maruti Alto 7 to 8 weeks (petrol MT), 16 to 18 weeks (petrol AMT), 10 to 12 weeks (CNG) Maruti S-Presso 3 to 4 weeks (petrol MT), 16 to 18 weeks (petrol AMT), 8 to 10 weeks (CNG) Maruti Eeco 4 to 6 weeks (petrol), 3 to 4 weeks (CNG), 52 weeks (Ambulance variant) Maruti Celerio 3 to 4 weeks (petrol MT), 16 to 18 weeks (petrol AMT), 3 to 4 weeks (CNG) Maruti Wagon-R 1.0L 8 to 10 weeks (petrol MT), 16 to 18 weeks (petrol AMT), 14 to 16 weeks (CNG) Maruti Wagon-R 1.2L 3 to 4 weeks (petrol MT), 16 to 18 weeks (petrol AMT) Maruti Swift 3 to 4 weeks (petrol MT), 16 to 18 weeks (petrol AMT) Maruti Dzire 3 to 4 weeks (petrol MT), 16 to 18 weeks (petrol AMT) Maruti Vitara Brezza 6 to 8 weeks (petrol MT), 16 to 18 weeks (petrol AT) Maruti Ertiga 16 to 18 weeks (petrol MT), 16 to 18 weeks (petrol AT), 14 to 16 weeks (CNG)

The waiting period for Vitara Brezza ranges from 6 weeks to 18 weeks, depending on the selected variant. Maruti Ertiga has a waiting period of around 14 weeks to 16 weeks for the CNG version, and from 16 weeks to 18 weeks for the petrol version.

It should be noted that these are tentative waiting periods for Maruti Suzuki Arena cars. Our dealer sources state that depending on stock availability, the wait can be shorter or longer than the official wait time listed here.