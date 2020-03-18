VW T-Roc SUV To Launch In India Today, Expected Price Rs. 18.99 Lakh

VW T-Roc will be brought to us via CKD route and will be available with a 1.5-litre TSI Evo petrol engine that will produce a maximum power of 150 PS and a peak torque of 240 Nm

Volkswagen India started its India 2.0 strategy with the showcase of the Taigun SUV concept and then, launching the Tiguan AllSpace. Next, the company will launch the T-Roc SUV that will be slotted between the production-spec Taigun and the 7-seater Tiguan. The new model debuted at the Auto Expo 2020 and will be finally launched later today.

Pre-bookings of the VW T-Roc have been underway for a while now. The five-seater SUV will be positioned as a premium product that has understated but attractive exterior design and a feature-appointed cabin. As for the dimensions, the T-Roc measures 4,234 mm in length, 1,819 mm in width and 1,573 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm.

The VW T-Roc will be brought to us via CBU route from Spain. The new model will be sold in a single variant that would cost around Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Initially, the SUV will be sold in small numbers but the manufacturer could adopt the CKD route in case there’s sufficient demand for the new SUV.

Internationally, the VW T-Roc is sold in multiple powertrain options. In India, though, the new model will be sold only with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI Evo turbocharged petrol engine that is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 150 PS and a peak torque of 240 Nm. The engine will come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

There won’t be a manual transmission on offer and the new model will be sold only in a single, fully-loaded trim. However, the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system won’t be offered and the 7-speed DCT will send the power to the front wheels. The SUV will offer a host of driver assistance and safety features.

Highlights of the features list of the VW T-Roc will include a touchscreen infotainment system, leather seat upholstery, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED headlamp, six airbags, TPMS and ESC.