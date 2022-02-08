VW & Skoda February 2022 Discounts – VW Polo To Skoda Kushaq

Volkswagen and Skoda cars are available with discounts and benefits worth up to Rs. 60,000 this month, i.e., in February 2022

The Indian automobile industry is hoping to see a strong sales recovery in 2022, especially compared to the last two years. To ensure that, many automakers are giving discounts on their vehicles right now. Volkswagen and its sister company Skoda have also rolled out a few deals and offers on their vehicles this February, in order to attract customers.

Volkswagen Polo and Vento do not have any official discounts this month. However, dealer-level discounts are available on both models. On Vento, the discounts are much higher, as dealerships are clearing the stock out because its replacement sedan (expected to be named Virtus) is speculated to debut in the coming months.

As for VW Taigun, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is being offered on its ‘Topline’ and ‘GT’ trims. These are available on the MY2022 models; on older MY2021 models, benefits worth up to Rs. 60,000 are being offered. VW is offering no deals on Tiguan this month.

Skoda Kushaq is available with a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000 on the top-spec ‘Style’ trim. This offer is for the MY2022 models of the SUV. On the MY2021 model, the offers and benefits are higher; buyers can avail of benefits worth up to Rs. 60,000.

On all other Skoda models – Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq – there are no official discounts available right now. However, loyalty benefits are being offered on select Volkswagen and Skoda cars, which you can inquire about by reaching out to your nearest VW or Skoda dealership.

VW & Skoda Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Volkswagen Polo 0 (Dealer-level discounts available) 0 Volkswagen Vento 0 (Dealer-level discounts available) 0 Volkswagen Taigun (MY2022) Rs. 15,000 (Topline & GT variants) 0 Volkswagen Taigun (MY2021) Up to Rs. 60,000 0 Volkswagen Tiguan 0 0 Skoda Kushaq (MY2022) Rs. 15,000 0 Skoda Kushaq (MY2021) Up to Rs. 60,000 0 Skoda Octavia 0 0 Skoda Superb 0 0 Skoda Kodiaq 0 0 Loyalty benefits available on VW and Skoda cars

Skoda is all set to launch a new sedan – Slavia – in the Indian market in March. This new model will be the replacement for the now-discontinued Rapid, and it has already started arriving at dealerships. Other than that, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift is also expected to launch in our country very soon.