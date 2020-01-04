VW December 2019 Sales Up By 23.5 % As Tiguan, Polo, Vento Post Good Growth

VW India recorded a sale of 3,483 units in December 2019, as compared to 2,820 units sold in the corresponding month of 2018, thereby posting a healthy growth on YoY basis

Volkswagen India, the local subsidiary of the German car manufacturer giant, has shown some positive signs after a long duration of dismal sales performance. The carmaker has reported a respectable 23.5 per cent growth in its sales figure on YoY basis in the last month of the previous calendar year.

In December 2019, the company sold 3,483 vehicles, which is a considerably better figure than the 2,820 unit sales that were registered in December 2018. It must be mentioned here that even in November 2019, VW India had posted a sales growth of 17 per cent on YoY basis.

VW India had sold 2,937 units, which marked a sizeable improvement over the sales performance in November 2018. The improved sales performance is a result of good growth shown by Tiguan, Polo and Vento. It’s also important to mention here that the Tiguan sold 355 units last month, thereby witnessing a pretty decent demand.

Another factor that seems to have worked in favour of the carmaker is its decision to offer a free 5-year warranty on the diesel variants of the Polo, Ameo and Vento. This development seems to have reassured potential buyers as there prevails an uncertainty on the future of diesel cars in the lower segments of the market.

Also, starting January 1, 2019, all the models sold by the company are being offered with a standard 4 year/1,00,000 km standard warranty. This scheme is applicable on all cars irrespective of the fuel they run on.

This is not all as VW India is also providing a free road side assistance package for 4 years and 3 free services in 1st year/15,000 km of ownership. All the above factors seem to have had a positive impact on the demand for Volkswagen cars.