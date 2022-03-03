Volvo’s Polestar O2 EV Concept Unveiled As A Stunning 2-Door GT

Polestar O2 concept is a convertible GT sportscar version of the Precept Concept with an electric powertrain and two-doors

Polestar has certainly been making a strong mark in recent times and it has now unveiled the O2 EV concept based on the Precept concept. From being a performance division of Volvo to a standalone EV-only producer with huge investments, Polestar is making giant strides and it reflects on its product portfolio and the vision towards the future.

The Porsche Taycan targeting Precept concept was indeed a good looker and the O2 evaluates it a couple of notches above with the GT demeanour. Whether the two-door sportscar will enter production or not is yet unknown but the four-door Precept concept will as the Polestar 5. The O2 concept has several commonalities with the Precept and it has a convertible top as you can see in the images.

The Polestar O2 comprises a mean-looking front fascia with L-shaped sharp design elements and the bonnet dips downwards connecting with the bumper forming an edgy pattern. The body panels are rather clean with notable curvaceous elements and topping them all off are the pronounced front splitter and the large-sized tyres with a heavily raked front windshield.

Other highlights are prominent black sills on the sides, a peculiar motif, and a slender rear profile. The Polestar O2 concept boasts a glass roof that slides below the rear deck, full-width LED tail lamps covering the width of the vehicle, a massive rear diffuser, etc. The concept is based on the same architecture as the Precept with the wheelbase shortened by 307 mm.

On the inside, a 15-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system is grafted on the centre console while a digital instrument cluster is also available. With minimalistic buttons, the cabin looks posh and futuristic and a drone can be launched while the car is on the move according to Polestar as it can follow the O2 at speeds of up to 90 kmph.

The Swedish brand also noted that the footage from the drone can be edited and shared from the central touchscreen. The technical details of the Polestar O2 concept have not been divulged but we can assume it to share mechanical bits with the Precept. With such stunning looks, we do think that the O2 deserves to be on the road!