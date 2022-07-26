Volvo XC40 Recharge Launched In India At Rs. 55.90 Lakh

Volvo XC40 Recharge is locally assembled in India and it develops 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque; zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds

Volvo Cars India has today announced the launch of the XC40 Recharge in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the entry-level electric luxury SUV began last year and Volvo took a sweet time revealing its price. It is locally assembled in India and is positioned below the Kia EV6, which starts at Rs. 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is available in a single variant and is based on the same CMA architecture as its ICE sibling. To differentiate itself from the regular model, the XC40 Recharge gets a sharper new front bumper, new LED headlights that are angular, signature Thor’s Hammer LED Daytime Running Lights, and so on.

The interior boasts a minimalistic approach with the presence of a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system positioned in the middle with built-in Google Assistant, upholstery and carpets made of recycled materials, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, air purifier, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function for driver seat, Harman Kardon audio, wireless smartphone integration, etc.

As for safety, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is loaded with seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction control, electronic stability control, TPMS, a 360-degree camera system, HDC, ADAS capabilities including lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation amongst other technologies.

The all-important performance comes from a dual electric motor setup with one mounted on each axle effectively making it an AWD electric SUV. It has a combined power output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The Swedish luxury carmaker claims that the XC40 Recharge can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

Other highlights are steering weight adjustability through a setting on the touchscreen and a one-pedal mode for maximum regeneration braking. Courtesy of a 79 kWh Li-ion battery pack, the five-seater is claimed to have a driving range of around 418 km on a single charge. It also supports DC fast charging and can be replenished back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 28 minutes. Volvo offers an 11 kW wallbox charger and three-year standard warranty along with a service package for three years, digital services for four years and a battery warranty of eight years.