Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Launched In India At Rs. 33.12 Lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is powered by a 2.0-litre BSVI petrol engine developing 190 PS and 320 Nm and is paired with a seven-speed DSG and 4MOTION four-wheel-drive system

Following its domestic debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida last month, Volkswagen India has today launched the Tiguan Allspace. Priced at Rs. 33.12 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for a fully-loaded trim, the premium SUV is a bigger version of the standard Tiguan with extended wheelbase to accommodate an additional row of seats. It measures 4,701 mm in length, 1,839 mm in width and stands 1,674 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,787 mm.

The bootspace of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace stands at up to 1,274 litres and 340 when all seats are up. When compared to the regular Tiguan, the Allspace is 215 mm longer, 2 mm taller and has 110 mm longer wheelbase while the width stays similar to its smaller sibling. With additional bootspace and enabling space to two more occupants, the Tiguan Allspace is more practical in every sense.

To differentiate itself from the five-seater Tiguan, the German auto giant has applied several cosmetic changes and the larger proportions translate into substantial road presence. Up front, the VW Tiguan Allspace gets restyled grille, new bumper and LED projector headlights. Other key updates include newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, chromed window line, illuminated scuff plates and subtle changes at the back.

On the inside, you could spot the differences between the Allspace and regular Tiguan but the changes are very minimal as both spare the dashboard and other components. The clean layout gives an upmarket vibe for the Allspace and it features quality material finishes as you could expect in a VW. Some of the highlighting equipment include triple-zone climate control, a large panoramic sunroof, Vienna leather seats, cooled glovebox, chrome interior trim, keyless entry and seven airbags.

Features like cruise control, ambient lighting, digital instrumentation, connected tech, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, powered front seats, parking sensors, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TPMS, Hill Descent Control, Anti-lock brakes with EBD, etc are part of the package in the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

It derives power from a 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol engine good enough to produce a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission with paddle shifters sending power to all the four wheels through the 4MOTION drive system.

It also enables specific modes to tackle off-roading conditions. The colour options present are Habanero Orange, Pure White, Petroleum Blue, Ruby Red, Deep Black Pearl, Platinum Grey and Pyrit Silver.

It competes against Skoda Kodiaq and Honda CR-V along with Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X. The Allspace is part of the brand’s push to strengthen its SUV portfolio locally and it will be followed by T-Roc and the first model based on MQB A0 IN platform, the Taigun.