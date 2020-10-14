Volkswagen Taos SUV (Kia Seltos/Hyundai Creta Rival) Unveiled

Volkswagen Taos is underpinned by the MQB platform and the compact SUV sits below the Tiguan to rival Kia Seltos, Chevrolet Trailblazer and others

The all-new Volkswagen Taos SUV has joined the party at the expense of the Golf. While VW does not call it a replacement, it will be interesting to see if it could make do with the disgruntled Golf enthusiasts. To make the offering attractive, the German manufacturer will position the Taos below the Tiguan and perhaps well below the entry-level version of the previous Golf.

In terms of size, the Volkswagen Taos is bigger than the Golf and it bridges the gap between the hatch and the Tiguan. However, the sheer driving pleasure and handling characteristics offered by the popular Golf could be replicated? Only time will tell! Based on the flexible MQB architecture, the crossover offers a significantly roomier cabin and bootspace on the plus side.

On the outside, the design direction is all the more familiar as it looks like a compact version of the Tiguan and is heavily influenced by the T-Roc as well. The Taos boasts a thin light strip connecting the VW badge with the sleek headlamps and the LED Daytime Running Lights with indicators. The overall body profile is rather clean especially on the sides and the D-pillar is heavily raked towards the rear.

The rear comes with wraparound LED tail lamps having Y-shaped graphics, chrome tipped dual exhaust pipes and a rather subtle bootlid. The interior comprises of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with latest MIB3 software, digital instrument cluster, premium seat upholstery, optional active safety technologies like Autonomous Emergency Braking that are already standard in its rivals, etc.

The IQ.Drive is also optional with forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and so on. Volkswagen has also confirmed that Digital Cockpit will be available on high-spec variants along with WiFi hotspot and wireless charge pad. As for the performance, the Volkswagen Taos uses a turbo pot engine as standard.

The 1.5-litre motor kicks out 158 horsepower and the power is sent to all the four wheels through a 4Motion AWD system paired with a seven-speed DCT while an eight-speed auto drives only the front wheels as an option. It will be on sale from the summer of 2021 and prices will be revealed ahead of its official launch.