Volkswagen Talagon Seven-Seater SUV Unveiled With 220 HP Engine

Volkswagen Talagon seven-seater SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine producing either 186 hp or 220 hp

The Volkswagen Group in general has been concentrating on expanding the SUV and crossover portfolio across the globe sticking by the modern preferences of the customers. The conglomerate has also been investing in BEV technologies for the betterment of its future. The Chinese market plays a significant role in dictating the sales volumes of most of the global manufacturers and thus the country-specific models can often be seen curated for the needs of the buyers there.

The brand Volkswagen has just unveiled the Talagon for China and is manufactured locally in collaboration with FAW. It sits on the same architecture as the SAIC-VW Teramont but the exterior is more modern. As for the dimensions, it measures 5,152 mm in length, 2,002 mm in width and stands 1,795 mm tall with a generous wheelbase length of 2,980 mm.

The proportions are indeed similar to that of the Volkswagen Teramont as it offers room for seven inside the cabin. The Volkswagen Talagon will go on sale in China in the second quarter of this calendar year and it will compete against a range of premium seven-seater SUVs. As for the performance, it will use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine producing either 186 horsepower or 220 horsepower.

However, it won’t be offered with the bigger 2.5-litre VR6 motor that can be found in the Teramont. On the outside, the Volkswagen Talagon gets abundant use of chrome in the front fascia with black hexagonal grille mesh, sharp LED headlamps connected by a chrome strip with the signature VW badge in the middle, and a busy bumper having pointed fog lamp housing, wide lower grille intake and silver skid plate.

Elsewhere, the Volkswagen Talagon comes with chromed window line, a sloping roofline with roof rails, side body cladding, dual-tone wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips at the back, wraparound LED tail lamps, upright boot, high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna and rear skid plate are other visual highlights.

Volkswagen is preparing to launch the Taigun mid-size SUV based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform in India next under the India 2.0 project and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.