Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos – Specs Comparison

Here is our specifications comparison of the newly-launched VW Taigun and two of its biggest competitors, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The highly-anticipated Volkswagen Taigun has finally been launched in the Indian market. This is VW group’s second offering on the India-specific ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, the first one being Skoda Kushaq, which was launched earlier this year. VW’s new SUV will compete in the midsize SUV segment in our market, currently dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

If you’re wondering how the VW Taigun holds up against its Korean competition, then read ahead! Here, we have an on-paper comparison of the newest Volkswagen on the block with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos – Exterior and interior

VW Taigun has an extremely upmarket design, with a rather boxy overall design. It gets rectangular headlamps, a wide grille, and a chrome-heavy front bumper. At the sides, we see a set of sporty alloy wheels, and black plastic cladding along the bottom and on the wheelarches. At the rear, we see C-shaped LED taillights joined together by a lightbar, and the rear bumper gets a healthy dose of chrome as well.

The interior, much like the exterior, has a simple and classy design. The dashboard features an integrated 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, and the vehicle also gets an 8-inch full-digital instrument console, wireless smartphone charger, automatic climate control, and much more., but misses out on a sunroof. The seats are comfy and spacious, although squeezing in five people in comparatively small width of the Taigun.

Hyundai Creta has a controversial design, with unique-looking split LED headlamps and a wide cascading grille at the front. The taillights mirror the headlamps a little, featuring a vertically split design. It also gets a muscular side profile, with flared wheelarches and black plastic cladding all around.

The interior of the Creta is a lot more palatable, although it too is quite unique. The SUV sports a butterfly-style steering wheel, behind which sits a semi-digital instrument console (with a 7-inch MID). The widescreen 10.24-inch infotainment touchscreen is positioned below the centre AC vents. The vehicle gets a panoramic sunroof, climate control, wireless smartphone charger, ventilated seats, etc., as well.

Kia Seltos looks the sportiest of the lot, with the signature tiger-nose grille at the front, flanked by sharp-looking headlamps. Like others in the class, it also gets black plastic cladding on the sides and the rear. The taillights look particularly dashing, with a chrome strip running between them.

The interior is also extremely premium-looking, sporting a joint housing for the 10.24-inch infotainment touchscreen and the instrument console (featuring a 7-inch MID). The SUV also gets plenty of other features, like a normal sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, etc.

Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos – Powertrains

Volkswagen is offering two engine choices on the Taigun, 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre in size, both turbocharged petrol units. The smaller engine generates 115 PS and 178 Nm, and can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

The larger motor is capable of belting out 150 PS and 250 Nm, and transmission choices here consist of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. There are no diesel engine options available on the Taigun, or any other VW car in India.

On Hyundai Creta, three engine options are available. The first one is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor, which belts out 115 PS and 144 Nm. Transmission options on this one include a 6-speed manual or a CVT.

The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill with 115 PS and 250 Nm on tap. It can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The last one is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor generating 140 PS and 242 Nm, which comes mated to a 6-speed DCT.

Kia Seltos has the exact same engine options as the Creta, consisting of a 1.5L NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm), and a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm).

The transmission options are identical as well for each powerplant, except the 1.4L petrol engine. On that, a 6-speed manual gearbox is also offered, alongside the 7-speed DCT.

Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos – Price

Volkswagen Taigun has a rather high starting price, at Rs. 10.49 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 17.49 lakh. However, even the base model comes loaded with LED taillamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), electronic stability control, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, etc., so the deal is quite sweet.

Model Price range Volkswagen Taigun Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 17.49 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs. 10.16 lakh to Rs. 17.87 lakh Kia Seltos Rs. 9.95 lakh to Rs. 18.10 lakh

Kia Seltos has the lowest starting price of the three, at Rs. 9.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs. 18.10 lakh for the top X-Line variants. As for the Creta, it takes the middle ground here, with prices ranging between Rs. 10.16 lakh and Rs. 17.87 lakh.

Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi