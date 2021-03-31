Volkswagen Taigun Midsize SUV Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen Taigun will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol paired with a manual or an automatic transmission

Volkswagen India has today unveiled the Taigun midsize SUV in the domestic market and it will go on sale in the coming months. It is one of the significant products from the brand in terms of volume perspective and will compete against Hyunsai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Kia Seltos and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq upon arrival in the hotly contested space.

The Volkswagen Taigun is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform that is also used in the Skoda Kushaq. With more than 93 per cent of local content, it is expected to be priced competitively in India. The Taigun was showcased in its near production form at the 2020 Auto Expo just over a year ago and the production model looks almost identical.

The Taigun has a bold exterior styling philosophy with elegant body lines on the sides. The front fascia of the Volkswagen Taigun in its GT trim comprises of hexagonal black grille with triple horizontal chrome slats with VW badge and GT badges grafted on it. The sharp twin projector headlamp cluster has integrated LED DRLs and the aggressive bumper section is accentuated in chrome.



The bumper also has a large radiator black grille in a wide fashion with LED fog lamps and faux skid plate adding sportiness. Other design highlights are a downward dipping bonnet structure, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn signals, grey roof rails, chrome applique and window line, machine wheels and black side cladding.

The rear gets C-shaped full width LED tail lamps with VW badge in the middle, integrated spoiler, high mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, GT badge on the boot lid, TAIGUN inscription, and chromed bumper with faux skid plate. The interior gains layered dashboard, premium fit and finish, multifunctional steering wheel, wireless charging facility, a large touchscreen infotainment system, etc.



As for the performance, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol will be employed. Both are mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter AT and a seven-speed DSG will be optional.