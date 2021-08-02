Volkswagen Taigun SUV (Creta Rival) Live Pics, Looks Endearing

Volkswagen Taigun will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, recently launched Skoda Kushaq, etc

Volkswagen’s India division showcased the near-production Taigun concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Since then, the launch of the road-going version has eagerly been anticipated and the German auto major has now revealed the mid-size SUV ahead of its market launch in the coming weeks and it will compete against a host of models in the highly popular space.

The Volkswagen Taigun will go head-to-head against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster. It has plenty in common with the Skoda Kushaq, which went on sale recently in the country, and is the first model based on the India 2.0 projector that saw more than a billion euros invested over the last three years.

The Volkswagen Taigun sits on the MQB A0 IN platform – a cost-effective derivative of the modular MQB A0 that underpins a variety of models globally. The five-seater carries heavy local content and it will have to be waited and seen whether it will be priced aggressively or not against rivals and it has plenty of tricks up its sleeves.

The mid-size SUV’s production will commence on August 18 and it was initially previewed back in March 2021. The exterior comprises a sharp front fascia with sleek LED headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, chrome slats with hexagonal grille inserts, sporty front bumper heavily embellished in thick chrome trim surrounding LED fog lamps, wide central air inlet, etc.

Other design highlights are front and rear skid plates, 17-inch ‘Manila’ alloy wheels, black wheel arch cladding, muscular shoulder line, grey roof rails, C-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a LED light bar, chromed out rear bumper, and raked front windshield. Under the bonnet, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI Evo turbo petrol from T-Roc will be offered.

The smaller petrol generates 115 PS and 175 Nm and the 1.5-litre mill produces 150 PS and 250 Nm. The powertrains will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed AT will be optional with the 1.0-litre motor and a seven-speed DSG with the bigger gasoline unit.

The features list boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility alongside connectivity based features, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, touch-based automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, reverse parking camera, and so on.

The images you see here are of the 1.0-litre TSI trim, top-spec GT with 1.5-litre paired with DSG and the other one is a fully accessorised version.

Pics Source: Sirish Chandran (EVO)