Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport & Virtus GT Plus Sport Unveiled In India

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport and Virtus GT Plus Sport have received notable visual enhancements compared to their respective regular siblings

Volkswagen has today revealed the Taigun GT Plus Sport and Virtus GT Plus Sport in the domestic market. The former will be offered in two powertrains and as many transmission choices. The exterior comprises blacked-out LED headlights, contrasting GT badge found on the bumper and grille, grey finished roof rails, red front brake callipers and dark chrome door handles.

Other visual highlights include a blackened grille section and new 17-inch alloy wheels. The interior gains black leather seat upholstery with sporty red stitches, a black headliner, a glossy black finish to the dash, steering wheel with red stitching, aluminium pedals, GT logo embodied onto the front seat backrest along with blacked out grab handles and sun visors.

The prices of the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport are expected to be announced soon and its official booking has commenced while the Virtus GT Plus Sport has been showcased at the event as a concept. They are accompanied by the ID.4 electric vehicle as the German auto major intends to expand its product lineup in the country sooner rather than later.

The Taigun GT Plus Sport can be had with a 1.0L petrol or a 1.5L petrol engine. The smaller three-cylinder turbo petrol mill produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 178 Nm of peak torque while the four-cylinder TSI generates 150 PS and 250 Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission choices in India.

In a similar fashion to the Taigun GT Plus Sport, its bigger sibling, the Virtus has gained a number of cosmetic enhancements including a glossy black finish to headlamps, grille and bumper; contrast red GT badge on the grille, sporty black alloy wheels with red brake callipers, blackened wing mirrors and roof, amongst other updates over the standard model.

The cabin features a flat-bottom steering wheel with a GT badge and red stitching can be seen across the dashboard along with the presence of aluminium pedals. Both Taigun and Virtus have been well received by consumers and they are underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.