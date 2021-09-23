Volkswagen Taigun (Creta Rival) Launching In India Today

Volkswagen Taigun is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine; three transmission options will be offered

Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch the Taigun midsize SUV today in the domestic market and is expected to be priced aggressively against rivals such as the segment-leading Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, and Skoda Kushaq. Just a few weeks ago, VW commenced production of the five-seater in its local manufacturing facility.

The Volkswagen Taigun has plenty in common with the recently launched Skoda Kushaq and is the first product from the German manufacturer under the India 2.0 project. Volkswagen Group has invested more than one billion euros over the last three years in its operations under the revival project and it has spawned the heavily localised flexible MQB A0 IN platform.

Just as the Skoda Kushaq, the Taigun is also underpinned by the same architecture and is powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol units. The former produces a maximum power output of around 115 horsepower and 175 Nm of peak torque while the latter generates 150 horsepower and 250 Nm.

As standard, both the powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission. The smaller petrol mill can also be had with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and the 1.5-litre gasoline mill comes with the option of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Despite sharing the platform, the Taigun has its unique identity inside and out.

The exterior comprises a single-piece headlamp cluster, double chrome slat front grille, abundance use of chrome on the lower bumper, full-width LED tail lamps running across the width of the boot, chrome garnished rear bumper, stylish alloy wheels and so on. The cabin gains a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The equipment list of the VW Taigun boasts automatic climate control, wireless charging facility, a host of connectivity options, an all-digital instrument console, six airbags in the top-end variants, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, USB Type-C ports, steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, etc.