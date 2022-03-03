Volkswagen Taigun beats Skoda Kushaq In February 2022 Sales

Last month, Volkswagen sold 2,388 units of Taigun, thus beating Skoda Kushaq, of which 2,307 units were sold during that period

Skoda Kushaq was launched in India in June 2021, as the first car based on the VW group ’s ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform. Later that year in September, Volkswagen Taigun went on sale in our market, featuring the same architecture and mechanicals as its Skoda cousin. Both SUVs are currently the best-selling cars for their respective brands in the Indian market.

Last month, Taigun managed to inch ahead of Kushaq in terms of sales. A total of 2,388 units of the VW SUV were sold in February 2022, while the Skoda SUV’s sales figure for the month stood at 2,307 units. However, with a difference of just 81 units, the gap between the monthly sales (for February 2022) of these two isn’t too wide.

Skoda Kushaq has seen a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales drop of 11.54 per cent last month, with 2,608 units sold in January 2022. Volkswagen Taigun, on the other hand, has seen a sales drop of 1.81 per cent in February 2022 on an MoM basis, with 2,432 units sold in January this year. As both these SUVs weren’t on sale in India back in February 2021, there are no Year-on-Year (YoY) sales comparisons to make here.

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq have the same engine options available in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, with 115 PS of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque on tap. This motor can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill, which develops 150 PS and 250 Nm. It gets two transmission choices – a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG. The equipment on offer is similar too, like LED exterior lighting, wireless smartphone charging, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), up to six airbags, connected car tech, electric sunroof, etc.

The Volkswagen SUV additionally gets an 8-inch all-digital instrument cluster on select trim levels, while Skoda’s offering gets ventilated front-row seats. The price of Taigun ranges from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 17.99 lakh, while Kushaq is priced from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).