Volkswagen Taigo Crossover SUV Design Sketches Revealed

Volkswagen Taigo will be launched in Europe by the end of this year and it will be offered with a host of assistive and connective technologies

Volkswagen has today announced the official name of its upcoming crossover for the European markets ahead of its world debut. Dubbed the ‘Taigo’, it will help in expanding the brand’s SUV portfolio mainly in the compact segment where high volume sales is a priority and the design sketches show a rather sporty looking crossover.

The German manufacturer will offer a host of assistive system and in-car connectivity based features with the Taigo. Categorised as a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle), it has been confirmed to be introduced with fuel-efficient TSI petrol engines, standard LED headlamps, an all-digital cockpit system amongst others.

Based on the Volkswagen Nivus, the Taigo will hit the production lines in Pamplona, Spain for Europe and it will go on sale towards the end of this year. The design sketches indicate the presence of a prominent front fascia with hexagonal black grille, and a thick lighting trip running across connecting the VW badge.

The bonnet has notable character lines and the sharp LED headlamps are accompanied by integrated LED DRLs, wide central air inlet and three-tier vertical LED fog lamps inside a deep grooved C-shaped bumper housing. Elsewhere, the coupe-like roofline, roof rails, an elegant side profile with minimal lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels are also present.

At the rear, the Volkswagen Taigo gets full width LED tail lamps, TAIGO written on the lower part of the boot lid, dual-tone roof, twin chromed exhaust outlets on either side of the bumper in a separate housing and so on in the R Line trim.

Taking inspiration from the T-Cross and global Polo, it is underpinned by the MQB A0 platform. As the Nivus, the Taigo could be equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine and a more powerful 1.5-litre motor could also be part of the package. It will rival stylish crossovers like Toyota C-HR.

As for India, Volkswagen will launch the Taigun mid-size SUV based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and it will have plenty in common with the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.