Volkswagen T-Roc Spotted At Dealership, Deliveries Commenced

The Volkswagen T-Roc is being offered in India in a single fully-loaded variant that costs Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and it rivals the Jeep Compass, Skoda Karoq, Tata Harrier

Volkswagen displayed the T-Roc in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, and subsequently launched the mid-size SUV in the market on March 18, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 19.99 lakh. However, given the nationwide economic slowdown that followed right after its launch, Volkswagen wasn’t able to deliver a single unit of the car, even after receiving bookings for almost the entire stock that has been brought to the country.

Now, the T-Roc has been snapped at a dealership in a ‘Pure White’ paint scheme, suggesting that the deliveries have officially begun. Talking about its arrival, the T-Roc is being imported to the Indian market in a single fully-loaded variant as a CBU (Completely Built Unit), since the government made some relaxations in the import rules that allow automakers to bring 2500 units of any foreign-spec model to the country every year, without having to go through the trouble of homologating it.

If Volkswagen sees a huge demand for the T-Roc, the carmaker will shift to the local assembly of the SUV, and start importing CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits of the vehicle. Talking about the car, the T-Roc is based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform, that also underpins the recently launched Skoda Karoq.

Powering the SUV is a sole 1.5-litre turbocharged TSI petrol motor that belts out 150 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard. The T-Roc does not get VW’s 4Motion system, and comes with a front-wheel-drive configuration as standard.

The T-Roc’s feature list includes a panoramic sunroof, Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather seats, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, keyless entry, cruise control, powered adjustment for driver’s seat and push-button start/stop.

On the safety front, the car has been equipped with features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-start Assist and Park Distance Control as well.